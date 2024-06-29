Bears pass-catcher already sees a better Caleb Williams after minicamp
The Chicago Bears will be under the microscope next season as No. 1 pick Caleb Williams takes the reins at quarterback. It's hard not to be optimistic about the USC product, who steps into one of the best imaginable situations in Chicago. After years of toiling in mediocrity with Justin Fields, the front office appears committed to building out a winner around their 21-year-old wunderkind.
Few more teams were more aggressive in free agency. The Bears signed D'Andre Swift and traded for Keenen Allen, all before burning the No. 9 pick on Washington Huskies wideout Rome Odunze. The Bears' offensive personnel went from middling to elite in a flash, and Williams is tasked with tying it all together.
Chicago is even introducing a new scheme. OC Shane Waldron, after three years under Pete Carroll in Seattle, is expected to reinvigorate the Bears' play-calling. Head coach Matt Eberflus' reputation is decidedly mixed, but Chicago made real strides — especially on defense — down the stretch of last season. Now the Bears have the personnel across the board to justify their competitive aspirations.
It's tough to put so much pressure on a rookie QB, but Caleb Williams is ready. At least, he looks ready in practice. Bears tight end Cole Kmet spoke glowingly about Williams' personality and progress in a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio.
Cole Kmet cites OTA 'progress' from new Bears QB Caleb Williams
Kmet was quick to dispel the myth around Williams, who has been pegged as a generational prospect for years. The dual-threat QB is just "a normal dude," per Kmet — one who is "ultra-competitive" and showcasing major growth in the early portion of the NFL preseason.
"That whole draft process was so interesting just because you’re hearing all these different things about him. But as I got to know him, and everyone else got to know him, he’s really just a normal dude. A really good kid. Ultra-competitive. And you can see why he’s been so successful thus far in his football career and why he has the types of intangibles to succeed in the NFL. I’m really excited for him. He’s been putting in a lot of work and you can see the progress he was making throughout the OTA period, so I’m really excited about him."
Williams won the 2022 Heisman Trophy as a sophomore at USC. His junior campaign wasn't quite so dominant, but Williams still managed an impressive 3,633 passing yards, with 30 touchdowns compared to five interceptions. He was equally dangerous with his legs, accruing 142 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground across 12 starts.
There are valid concerns about Williams' polish as a decision-maker. Not every great athlete immediately translates to the next level. Williams was often able to turn broken plays into chunk gains, simply out-running and out-gunning college defenses. That adaptability should still show up in the NFL, but Williams will need to cut out overly bold throws and learn to make the simple plays.
With NFL coaches on his side and a well-documented work ethic, Williams should be just fine. His teammates are clearly impressed. Now, it's just a matter of time until fans see what all the fuss is about.