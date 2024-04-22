Bears finally got out of their own way while wining and dining Caleb Williams
The Chicago Bears finally stopped their meddling and let the players do the work while having Caleb Williams on a visit.
Phew. Enough of the McCaskeys and Ted Phillips coming to dinner with the prospects. Let the players do the work, and that's what the Chicago Bears have done.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bears decided to be modern and try things differently as opposed to the past when they sent the front office, team president and others to dinner with the prospects to talk football and finances, etc.
In early April during Caleb Williams' visit to Chicago, management opted to have Williams dine with team leaders like Cole Kmet, DJ Moore, T.J. Edwards, etc. The reasoning for this stems from the leverage of influence from the team leaders, whose voice resonate more among their peers.
By doing so, Williams, the potential No. 1 overall pick, has an opportunity to show himself to the leaders while they convey the interactions to the rest of the team in a proper fashion. Considering how things have gone in the past and this is a new approaching, it is very refreshing for a Bears fanbase that is so used to mediocrity and disappointment.
Chicago Bears look to be modernizing their approach with Caleb Williams
2018 was initially seen as a bright spot for the future, but in retrospect, it was a flash in the pan and nothing more than a faint beam of hope. This time, the future looks positive and the Bears are doing something about it and not relying on upper management to sell the franchise to prospects.
What better way for Caleb Williams to get acclimated with his new team than to meet the potential players he will be going into battle with? Because Chicago has the No. 1 overall pick, they have all the leverage in the world.
The stage is set for the Bears to finally change the scope of their franchise and become a contender in the NFL. They need a QB, and Caleb Williams has a chance to be that guy. Only a few days left before the draft and from the looks of it, the Bears players are starting to come around on the guy, which can go a long way this season.