A Bears-Raiders trade that would absolutely screw over the Vikings
The Chicago Bears and the Las Vegas Raiders could work up a trade that would mess up the Minnesota Vikings and ruin their dreams of trading up for an elite QB in the 2024 NFL Draft
Right now, both the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings are looking for new quarterbacks, and the 2024 NFL Draft is filled with them.
There is no doubt that Chicago will take a signal-caller with the No.1 pick, more than likely Caleb Williams, but that leaves a question of what Minnesota would do. Wouldn't it be classic for the Bears to pull off a move that hinders their division rivals?
Such a move just might happen. Bleacher Report released a trade scenario that would stop the Vikings from having an opportunity to land an elite signal caller. In it, the Bears deal the 9th pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for a fistful of picks, but more importantly, the Vikings, who pick at No. 11, get the short end of the stick.
The Chicago Bears have every opportunity to prevent the Minnesota Vikings from landing a franchise QB
Given how the NFC North is currently structured, with the Lions and Packers leading the charge, every move counts, and the Bears can ill-afford to allow the Vikings to land a potential franchise quarterback who could shift the balance of power in the division. Additionally, the Bears have something at their disposal that neither division opponent has, two Top 10 picks.
Leveraging the 2024 draft to thwart the Vikings' quarterback aspirations not only serves the Bears' immediate interests but also secures their long-term competitiveness. Additionally, on Chicago's side, they need to find the right players with those picks and secure the blue-chip talent that has evaded their roster for several years, including the 2018 magic season,
The draft is rapidly approaching, and the Bears have a unique opportunity to not only enhance their own roster but also hinder the progress of a key rival. They could take the trade with the Raiders, still land an impact player later in the first round, but also have a chance to steal a star in the second round, a spot that they currently don't have a pick in due to the Montez Sweat deal.