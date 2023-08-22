3 Bears who are definitely playing their last season in Chicago
The 2023-24 is an important season for the Chicago Bears, and a few players will likely be playing their final season in the Windy City.
It's an important season for the Chicago Bears. On paper, the roster looks vastly improved, but the task that lies ahead is both essential and daunting.
Coming off a 3-14 season in 2022 and having brought in several new faces to both sides of the ball, expectations for this team have risen dramatically, and for the players, it's exciting yet scary at the same time.
For some, it is just another season where all they have to do is produce to the best of their abilities and all will be well. For others, they more than likely should start getting ready to move on from the Bears organization at the end of the season.
It's a hard reality, but sometimes, some players, despite whatever they have accomplished in the past, are just not made for the Bears, and their play on the field doesn't equate to the contract they signed, and the results speak for themselves.
Let's take a look at three Bears players who won't be suiting up for the Chicago Bears next season.
3. OG/C Lucas Patrick
It's almost flabbergasting to some why Chicago continues to insert Lucas Patrick into the rotation in the offensive line. This may have something to do with his familiarity with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, but there are other options available for Chicago to work with that have shown better progress not just on the stat sheet, but within the game itself.
Guards Alex Leatherwood and Ja'Tyre Carter have shown in limited action that they can be called upon and plugged into the starting lineup if and when they are needed. With Teven Jenkins nursing two strained calves, Carter should step in right away at LG and allow Cody Whitehair to continue playing center instead of having Patrick substitute at guard.
Whatever the case may be, Chicago will likely move on from Patrick at the end of the season, and it's not because he has any off-the-field issues or is a distraction or anything like that. It's the mere fact that Chicago needs better players on the line if they are as serious as they say they are about protecting Justin Fields for the long haul. The substance matters more than the sizzle.