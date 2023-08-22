3 Bears who are definitely playing their last season in Chicago
The 2023-24 is an important season for the Chicago Bears, and a few players will likely be playing their final season in the Windy City.
2. WR/KR/PR Velus Jones Jr.
Last season, the former Tennessee speedster didn't do himself any favors with the fumbling issues and the inability to field punts. That said, there's a reason special teams coach Richard Hightower has stood up for Jones. A former third-round pick, Jones is being given a chance to redeem himself after a rough rookie season where his selection by the Bears was questioned almost immediately.
Entering into the NFL as an elder rookie didn't do Jones any favors either. Last season, he recorded just over 100 yards on seven catches and one touchdown reception. That was through the entire year, along with just over 600 rushing yards and one score. Not exactly a good stat line for a third-round pick that was expected to provide a spark to a lackluster offense.
Second chances still happen, and Jones is buried deep on the depth chart. His role will likely still be relegated to special teams, but unless he can show more than just that, it's going to be extremely difficult to see him making any sort of impact that would warrant a roster spot. It's also possible Jones gets cut before the season even begins, that's how razor-thin the margin of error is for him.