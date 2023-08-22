3 Bears who are definitely playing their last season in Chicago
The 2023-24 is an important season for the Chicago Bears, and a few players will likely be playing their final season in the Windy City.
1. WR Chase Claypool
This may be a bit too premature but the reality is, unless Chase Claypool puts together a breakout season and shows why the Bears invested a second-round pick for his services, he will probably be out the door and the same could happen to Darnell Mooney. Mooney probably will stick around only because he has produced more in his time in Chicago.
It's how the apple falls sometimes, but the stats and the productivity don't lie. Claypool, as gifted physically as he is, has not lived up to the investment that general manager Ryan Poles made when he acquired Claypool from Pittsburgh. The Steelers added George Pickens to replace Claypool and drafted Joey Porter Jr. with the Bears' selection. Both look like wise choices thus far.
likelyAll is not lost. It comes down to what happens this season and what Claypool does with the opportunity given to him. The situation is quite simple. If he produces, he is more than likely to get an extension and have more responsibility placed on his shoulders. If not, he will likley be looking for a new home next season, and be labeled as a bad investment by the Chicago Bears. Rough, but fair.