Bears secure extension with defensive player, but not the one they needed
The Chicago Bears got one key extension down. Just a few more to go.
By Kristen Wong
The Chicago Bears extended a defensive player on Thursday in an announcement that caused fans' ears to perk up. But wait, it's not Montez Sweat or Jaylon Johnson.
Defensive tackle Andrew Billings got his multi-year contract instead, inking a two-year, $8.5 million deal this week. The 28-year-old signed a prove-it deal this past summer and deserves the payday after working his way up from the practice squad to become a consistent starter this season.
Billings is one of the nice surprises and one of the most impressive defensive standouts in 2023 -- it's just that fans may have expected to hear another name tied to a lucrative contract extension.
Recently acquired pass-rusher Montez Sweat will likely be the Bears' next priority with star corner Jaylon Johnson hovering over negotiation talks as well.
Bears extend Andrew Billings, twiddle thumbs with Montez Sweat
Johnson turned into a fiery hot trade chip following his request to explore external possibilities ahead of the deadline. The Bears didn't hear any worthy offers and reportedly closed the door on a potential Johnson trade, leading some to believe Chicago may want to hold onto the young corner for the long haul.
As for Sweat, the Bears traded a second-rounder for the Commanders defensive end at the deadline, a move that quickly divided critics and was reminiscent of a certain notorious trade with the Steelers a year ago. Are the Bears just going to waste Sweat's dwindling prime years? Do they have a shot at contention in the next two, three, or even four years?
Well, Chicago made its choice. It's not a matter of if Bears' pass-rusher Montez Sweat will be extended. It's a matter of when. Ryan Poles will be waiting for the right time to take out his checkbook, dole out the money, and pray to the heavens the Bears haven't gone down another treacherous road.