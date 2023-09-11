Bears safety is ultimate sore loser with latest Jordan Love hate
By Kristen Wong
Bears safety Jaquan Brisker was not impressed by Jordan Love's 2023 season debut on the Packers.
Surprise, surprise: Most of the Jordan Love hate this season is coming straight out of Chicago. After the Packers trounced the Bears 38-20 in the 2023 season-opener, third-year quarterback Jordan Love got his flowers from everybody except for a salty Bears defender.
Love went 15-of-27 for 245 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, a squeaky clean game with a few nice touchdown tosses to boot.
The Packers' new franchise quarterback evoked mostly pride from Green Bay coaches (they told us so), and Love's dominant performance also probably elicited subtle approving nods from the front office.
Love's division rival had much less glamorous things to say. Bears safety Jaquan Brisker told reporters after Sunday's game that there was "nothing special" about the Packers quarterback. "He's just Jordan Love. Number 10. Packers quarterback. He's nothing special."
It would appear as though Brisker is not taking the heavy loss well.
Bears' Jaquan Brisker calls Jordan Love "nothing special"
Brisker added a slight ominous threat, saying that his team was going to stay the course until seeing the Packers again, at which point "they'll get theirs."
Big talk from a Bears team that committed miscues and penalties all game, looked little improved from last year, and suffered from an inconsistent performance by their own young quarterback, Justin Fields.
He's just Justin Fields. Bears quarterback. Runs sometimes. Threw a costly interception. Maybe he'll get better this season, maybe he won't.
Whereas the Bears still need to oil the rusty parts of their offense, the Packers were smooth-sailing out of the gate despite missing Christian Watson due to a hamstring injury. Doubs became the Packers' top red zone target with two touchdowns that game while Aaron Jones exploded for multiple chunk yardage runs.
The Packers and Bears face each other in Week 18 at Lambeau Stadium, and if Love continues to play as well as he did on Sunday, the fervent crowds of cheeseheads will be chanting his name: Jordan Love, a very, very special quarterback.