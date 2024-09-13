Bears vs. Texans: Odds, picks, stats and betting trends for Week 2
The Chicago Bears were able to sneak past the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 thanks to a 17-point comeback led not by rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and the new-look offense, but by an opportunistic defense and special teams. Starting the season with a win is a positive no matter how you slice it, but the Bears' Week 2 matchup promises to be a much tougher test on a much larger stage.
That test is a road game at the Houston Texans, and that stage is a primetime slot on Sunday Night Football with the whole world watching. The Texans are also 1-0 following their 29-27 win over the Indianapolis Colts, and after their AFC South division title and playoff appearance last year, are hoping that second-year quarterback CJ Stroud can lead them to the elite tier of NFL teams.
Bears vs. Texans: What you need to know
The Texans acted this offseason like a team that is ready to seriously compete. Houston GM Nick Caserio traded for Stefon Diggs to further bolster a passing attack that already featured Nico Collins and Tank Dell, and he also signed pass-rushing specialist Danielle Hunter away from the Vikings to complement Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr. Former Bengals tailback Joe Mixon was also brought on in an attempt to improve a mediocre running game, and after 30 carries for 159 yards in Week 1, it doesn't seem too early to deem that move a success.
The Bears and Texans will forever be linked by what transpired in Week 18 two years ago. Former Bears head coach Lovie Smith was in charge in Houston, and his team pulled off an improbable comeback in the final seconds, which allowed the Bears to leapfrog the Texans for the No. 1 pick in the draft. It seems to have worked out well for both teams, as Houston drafted CJ Stroud with the No. 2 pick, and Chicago traded the top selection to Carolina for a haul that included DJ Moore and multiple picks, one of which would become Caleb Williams.
The Bears are hoping that Williams can do for them what Stroud did for the Texans last year. He struggled to find his groove against the Titans, finishing with less than 100 yards passing, but the rest of the roster was good enough to secure a win anyway. Against Houston's high-powered offense, though, Williams will need to do much more if the Bears hope to get to 2-0 for the first time since 2020.
How to watch Bears vs. Texans live
- Date: Sunday, September 15
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Site: NRG Stadium
- City: Houston, TX
- TV/Streaming: NBC and Peacock
Latest game odds for Bears vs. Texans in Week 2
The latest odds as of Friday, Sept. 13 via FanDuel:
- Moneyline: Bears (+240), Texans (-295)
- Spread: Bears +6.5 (-110), Texans -6.5 (+110)
- Total: Over 45.5 (-115), Under 45.5 (-105)
Bears vs. Texans team stats and betting trends
- Against the spread last year, the Bears were 4-5 on the road and 8-8-1 overall. The Texans were 4-4-1 at home against the spread and 9-7-1 overall. They covered in their home playoff win over the Browns and failed to cover in their road playoff loss at the Ravens.
- Caleb Williams became the first rookie quarterback to win in Week 1 since Sam Darnold accomplished the feat in 2018.
- The Bears led the league in interceptions last year with 22, then picked off Titans quarterback Will Levis twice in Week 1. CJ Stroud threw only five interceptions in 15 starts last year, and none in Week 1 versus the Colts.
- The Texans defeated the Bears the first four times the teams met, but the Bears have won the last two, the most recent being a 23-20 win in Chicago in 2022.
- The Bears finished with over 750 more team rushing yards than the Texans last year, but in Week 1 the Texans outgained the Bears 213-84 on the ground.
Player news and injuries
- The Bears will likely be without rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze, who suffered a Grade 1 MCL sprain in Week 1.
- Bears receiver Keenan Allen has been limited in practice with a heel injury but is expected to play.
- Defensive end DeMarcus Walker missed Wednesday's practice with a foot injury and then was a limited participant on Thursday. His status for the game is unclear.
- Other notable Bears who missed practice time or were limited due to injury include defensive tackle Zacch Pickens, fullback Khari Blasingame and guard Ryan Bates.
- Texans wide receiver Nico Collins was added to the injury report on Thursday with an illness but is expected to play.
- Tight end Dalton Schultz suffered a mild ankle sprain against the Colts but is expected to suit up after returning to practice Friday.
- Starting center Juice Scruggs' status is up in the air as he battles a groin injury.
- Backup running back Dameon Pierce is also trending in the wrong direction due to a hamstring injury.