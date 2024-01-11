Bears waste no time requesting interview with ideal OC candidate
The Chicago Bears are looking pretty hard at Shane Waldron to be their next offensive coordinator.
By John Buhler
Of the eight NFL teams looking for a new head coach this offseason, the Chicago Bears are not one of them. There was some debate as to if Matt Eberflus would get a third season at the helm of the operation, but he will get at least one more shot. The same cannot be said for the Bears' former offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who was let go after only two years on the job earlier this week.
At times, the Bears seemed to have a fun and exciting offense. This was the best season of Justin Fields' NFL career since turning pro out of Ohio State. It may not have been good enough to make the NFC playoffs, but it was certainly good enough to give Eberflus one more shot to prove that he can really do this. The same thing may not apply to Fields, who could be traded away later this offseason.
This has everything to do with the Bears having the No. 1 overall pick by way of the Carolina Panthers in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. It is a loaded quarterback draft class, one that Chicago could potentially land a far better signal-caller than what Fields is even right now. Of course, none of that will matter if the Bears do not hire the right offensive mind to coach up any starting quarterback.
They may have found one, as the Bears have requested to interview Shane Waldron for their offensive coordinator vacancy. Waldron had been the with the Seattle Seahawks previously.
Waldron will be an NFL head coach one day soon, possibly as soon as in the next two years or so.
Chicago Bears targeting Shane Waldron as their next potential OC
What I like about Waldron is two-fold. One, he deserves all the credit he has gained over the last few years in Seattle. This is because Pete Carroll was a defensive-minded head coach, as well as the Seahawks trading away Russell Wilson a few years back. Waldron got the most out of Geno Smith, as well as the Seahawks' ground game. Two, he is the right type of coach to move the sticks in Chicago.
Seattle is not playing games in blizzards, but constant downpours can be hard to navigate. Waldron's ground-centric approach to moving the sticks helps open up the pass. If you have a mobile quarterback like the Bears have now in Fields, you are looking at Waldron getting the most out of Chicago's quarterback talent. Of course, they could upgrade from Fields with a handful of prospects.
While Drake Maye could be a good fit for the Bears, I would attest that Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels are the better fits because of their running abilities. Williams projects to be the next Patrick Mahomes, while Daniels is some variation of Dak Prescott or Lamar Jackson. Then again, Maye projects as the next Aaron Rodgers, a guy who made a hall-of-fame career by owning the Bears.
Waldron may not take the job, but he is the right type of offensive mind the Bears need to hire here.