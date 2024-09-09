Bears Week 1 optimism comes to screeching halt with alarming injury update
The Chicago Bears were one of the more-anticipated teams in the entire league to begin the 2024 season. This comes after Chicago was one of the worst teams in the league in 2023, but their squad is incredibly different this year compared to last.
On offense, the Bears used the first-overall pick to draft Caleb Williams, somebody who is viewed as a generational quarterback talent. They also picked Rome Odunze, who was unanimously viewed as a top three wide receiver in the draft. They also added players like Deandre Swift and Keenan Allen among many others.
Chicago didn't disappoint, especially their defense, in Week 1. The Bears would storm back from an early deficit to win their Week 1 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
It seems like the Bears have turned the page from their losing ways with this incredible offseason and Week 1 victory.
Bears rookie WR Rome Odunze set to undergo MRI on injured knee
But before they hang the banner already, Chicago fans are left holding their breath when it comes to one of their biggest acquisitions this offseason.
Wide receiver Rome Odunze suffered a knee injury and, according to Bears coach Matt Eberflus, Odunze is set to undergo an MRI on the injured knee.
The Bears have the offensive talent to keep the team afloat if Odunze did suffer a serious injury, but the loss would still be crushing. Not only would it be a crushing blow to the 2024 Bears roster, but it would be a crushing blow to Odunze's very important development as a player.
If Odunze is to miss time, Tyler Scott, DeAndre Carter and Velus Jones Jr. will be expected to step up and take bigger roles on offense. On the off chance that the injury is incredibly serious, the Bears could look to free agency to add another pass catcher. The duo of Allen and DJ Moore is a good chunk of talent, but the team would need a third wideout, especially given how raw Caleb Williams still is.
The biggest concern right now is an MCL sprain, which would sideline the wide receiver for a month, as a minimum. It could be a similar injury to what the Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love recently suffered.
We won't have specifics until the results of the MRI come back. But the fact that the Bears quickly ordered one tells you that the rookie wide receiver was still in some serious pain and discomfort the day after the game.