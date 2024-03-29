Beer Me! New Orioles owner endears himself to Baltimore in the best way
New Orioles part-owner Mike Arougheti made sure to ingratiate himself with the fanbase on Opening Day.
The Baltimore Orioles crushed it on Opening Day, beating the Los Angeles Angels 11-3 in Camden Yards. The day prior, a group of 18 investors led by billionaire David Rubenstein officially claimed majority ownership of the Orioles. What a start to the new era.
Before the game, one of those new owners, Mike Arougheti, made sure to endear himself to the Baltimore faithful with a classy move.
He bought everyone a beer.
A great man once said there isn't a quicker way to the heart than a free beer on Opening Day.
There is a palpable excitement around the Orioles after last season's 101-win campaign, as evidenced by the energy in that bar. It took several seconds to quiet the room, just so Arougheti could introduce himself and make the announcement.
We are already seeing the fruits of Baltimore's new ownership group. Corbin Burnes, acquired via an offseason trade, was electric in his Orioles debut. He went six innings, allowing only one hit (a first-inning Mike Trout home run) and striking out 11 batters. It was a classic showcase from the 2021 NL Cy Young winner.
Baltimore's lineup routed Patrick Sandoval and the Angels bullpen from the jump, with Adley Rutschman announcing his MVP intentions right out of the gate. He finished the game with two hits, a walk, two RBI, and three runs.
The Orioles are even better than last season on paper, with a young core that is still on the upswing and a new veteran ace to stabilize the bullpen. The owners are new to the party, but the Orioles have been steadily working toward this moment for years. Baltimore is no longer a plucky underdog or a soft spot on the schedule. The Orioles have the talent to match up with any team in baseball.
Only time will tell if Baltimore can capitalize on the hype. The American League isn't exactly light on talent. The AL East alone is home to multiple genuine contenders, including the Aaron Judge-Juan Soto Yankees and the Rays, who were right on Baltimore's heels with 99 wins last season.
New ownership is clearly committed to appeasing the fanbase and making its presence felt in the community. We should expect the Orioles to remain all-out in their pursuit of that elusive World Series title.