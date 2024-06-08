Belmont Stakes betting payouts 2024: Trifecta and Superfecta results
By Scott Rogust
The final leg of horse racing's Triple Crown took place on Saturday, June 8. The sports wondered if there would be a new Triple Crown winner for the first time since Justify did so in 2018. While Mystik Dan pulled off an upset by a nose at the 2024 Kentucky Derby, the horse was unable to pick up the win at the Preakness Stakes. Instead, Mystik Dan finished second behind the winner, Seize the Grey.
Even with the Triple Crown out of the question, Mystik Dan and Seize the Grey looked to take two of the three legs with a win on Saturday. This is also the first time that the Belmont Stakes was not held at Belmont Park since 1967. The 2024 Belmont Stakes was held at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga, N.Y., due to renovations being done at Belmont Park.
In the end, it was neither Mystik Dan or Seize the Grey to pick up the win. Instead, it was Dornoch, with 17-1 odds. who wins the 156th running Belmont Stakes. Dornoch was able to hold off a late comeback attempt by Mindframe to cross the finish line first.
Now the the results are finalized, let's take a look at the betting payouts for the 156th running of the Belmont Stakes.
Belmont Stakes betting payout: Odds for winner Dornoch
Dornoch faced heavy underdog odds just before post-time, holding 17-1 odds to win the Belmont Stakes. With that, putting a bet on Dornoch would have resulted in a huge payday. Let's look at the win-place-show bets.
- Win: Dornoch (17/1), $37.40 | $17.60 | $8.10
- Place: Mindframe (5/1), $6.80 | $4.20
- Show: Sierra Leone (8/5), $2.60
Belmont Stakes betting payouts for Exacta, Trifecta, and Superfecta
Bet Type
Finishing Order
Payout
Exacta
6-10
$163.25 ($1.00 Bet)
Trifecta
6-10-9
$473.00 ($1.00 Bet)
Superfecta
6-10-9-8
$3,200.50 ($1.00 Bet)
Putting $1 on the exacta bet of Dornoch and Mindframe (6-10) would have netted you over $160. That's a pretty good payout for a $1 chance. But using that $1 and successfully predicting the trifecta would have netted you $473.00. Getting the superfecta order of Dornoch, Mindframe, Sierra Leone, and Honor Marie (6-10-9-8) would result in a $3,200 payout!