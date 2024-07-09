Beloved CFB broadcaster joins WWE but won’t quit his day job
By Scott Rogust
There has been a college football to WWE pipeline over the years. Before Roman Reigns became one of the longest-reigning world champions in WWE history, he was a First-team All-ACC defensive tackle for Georgia Tech. Before The Rock became one of the biggest pop culture stars in the world, he was defensive tackle Dwayne Johnson for the Miami Hurricanes. Before Goldberg was a multi-time world champion, he was a First-team All-SEC defensive tackle for the Georgia Bulldogs.
This hasn't been limited to college football stars turned professional wrestlers. There have also been various college football broadcasters to make the jump to WWE as announcers. Pat McAfee is perhaps the most famous currently, being the color commentator on Monday Night RAW. Now, there is a new name joining the WWE broadcast table, and it is a gigantic one from the college football world.
On Tuesday, Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post reported that ESPN play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore is joining WWE and will begin calling matches this summer. WWE made the announcement official in a statement shortly after the report dropped.
Tessitore is expected to join the announce team of Corey Graves and Wade Barrett, but it's not noted which show the team will be on. Graves and Barrett are currently call "Friday Night SmackDown" broadcasts, while Michael Cole and McAfee are the announce team for "Monday Night RAW."
“It’s an honor to be a part of WWE. The recent success and trajectory are undeniable,” said Tessitore, via WWE's official statement. “Being there at WrestleMania XL, one could feel it – from Cody, Seth, Roman and The Rock, to creative and production, these are some of the very best storytellers in TV. Corey and Wade are absolute stars and it is my privilege to join their team. Pat and Cole are just magical together and Cole is the greatest to ever sit in that chair. As a lifelong viewer, I’m humbled to join this team and to serve our fans.”
Joe Tessitore joining WWE announce team, but will still call college football games
Even though Tessitore is joining WWE, that doesn't mean he's leaving the college football world altogether.
In Ryan Glasspiegel's report, it's noted that Tessitore is signing a contract extension with ESPN/ABC to continue calling college football games and Top Rank boxing matches.
Tessitore primarily calls college football games alongside color commentator and former Florida Gators quarterback Jesse Palmer and reporter Katie George. The team has been together since the 2020 season. Tessitore previously called "Monday Night Football" during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
Not too long ago, WWE hired former ESPN personality Adnan Virk as play-by-play commentator for "RAW." Virk was universally ridiculed by fans and media for his performance. After one month, WWE and Virk mutually parted ways.
WWE had shaken up their announce teams recently in the past year. After WWE released Kevin Patrick as play-by-play commentator of "RAW" and "SmackDown," the company made the move to bring back McAfee as a regular announcer, teaming him with Cole on RAW. Graves, who was primarily a color commentator, made the transition to play-by-play on SmackDown to team up with Barrett.
Even with the new gig, Tessitore won't be forgoing college football or boxing. Instead, he will be pulling triple duty. It will be interesting to see how he does as a play-by-play commentator for professional wrestling.