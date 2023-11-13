Ben Gravy accomplishes amazing feat of surfing the seven seas in seven days
Professional surfer Ben Gravy makes history by surfing all seven seas in just seven days. His journey, full of excitement and challenges, started in Tokyo and culminated in Norway.
By Nicole Bosco
Surfing as a pastime can be traced back to 400 AD when the people of Polynesia began to take to the seas and ride the waves on pieces of wood. Today surfers are continuing to push the limits of what is possible in the water. Whether it be to ride the biggest waves there are or continue to innovate the maneuvers possible of the waves. Surfer Ben Gravy is taking his surfing in a different direction and has now become the first person in history to surf in all seven seas in just seven days.
Gravy's previous accolades include surfing in every U.S. state. That feat was just the beginning as he began to brainstorm his latest accomplishment of the Seven Seas in Seven Days journey. Gravy sat down with FanSided to discuss this amazing undertaking, from the planning stages to the execution, all of which culminated in Norway last week.
"My brain just comes up with these challenges for myself. I thought that this was pretty extravagant, pretty large scale and pretty impossible. So I think it just kind of started coming together. And I'm not exactly sure what sparked the initial idea. But it kind of I think it grew off the 50 states thing," he said. "It took like months, literally months once Red Bull was like, Yes, we're doing this, it took me months of picking it up, putting it back down, to actually figure it out. And eventually, I came up with something and it was on the verge of possible."
Ben Gravy traveled the world in order to complete his dream of surfing the seven seas in seven days
The route that Gravy would take to accomplish his goal was one that took him around the world. He began in the North Pacific Sea in Tokyo, Japan, and from there, it was a flight to the Indian Sea in Bali, Indonesia. With two out of the way early, Gravy hopped over to Australia to hit the Southern Sea and the South Pacific in Melbourne and Sydney respectively. His last leg of the trek took him back stateside to the Gulf of Mexico/South Atlantic Sea in Galveston, TX and home to NJ for the North Atlantic Sea. Finally, Gravy headed out to Norway to complete this endeavor.
"I ended up getting a bunch of barrels in Bali and just having this amazing session. So that was great," he said. "And then coming home to New Jersey, the waves weren't anything special, but we had the hometown crowd, everyone's showing up at the beach, people traveled to come and hang out at the beach. I got to be with my wife and my family, my dog Dennis and it was so special that day, the waves didn't have to be good because I just felt it so much that everyone came down to support what I was doing, it was amazing."
Gravy was only a few days removed from this huge achievement when we spoke but admits to already be brainstorming for his next challenge.
"I'll be honest with you, yeah, it's been like three days and this morning I woke up and I was like, see I have this issue, I woke up and I was like, Am I doing enough? I'm gonna cut myself a break every once in a while. So yeah, hopefully I'm just gonna try to relax through the holiday season and see how that goes, but I can't help it," he said. "The dream is always in the back of my mind. So I'm always trying to figure out how I can challenge myself or what we can do next."
Much of Gravy's journey can be found on his YouTube channel. Through all the months of planning and the stress of travel, he was able to complete his goal and is know able to say he is the only man to have ever surfed all of the world's seven seas in a week's time.