Ben Johnson turned down Commanders interview in most savage way possible
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson opted against interviewing with the Washington Commanders or Seattle Seahawks.
By Mark Powell
While Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was considered among the top head coaching candidates available, he'll instead stay in Motown in hopes of winning a Super Bowl. The fact that Johnson feels he has a better chance of achieving that goal in Detroit than Seattle or Washington says a lot about the Lions (and the teams he turned down).
With the Commanders brass on their way to Detroit to meet with Johnson and Aaron Glenn, the former turned down Washington's interview request mid-flight.
Per Schefter, Johnson was far from a shoe-in to replace Ron Rivera, and would've had to earn that right. His salary requests also reportedly scared some teams away -- though there were only two left to begin with.
One look at Washington and Seattle makes it clear that both franchises have a ways to go before either is in position to compete for an NFC Championship. Detroit, meanwhile, was just a half away from playing in the Super Bowl, and arguably would be representing their conference the week after next if it weren't for some curious decisions by Dan Campbell.
Ben Johnson hung up on the Washington Commanders mid flight
Okay, perhaps hung up is a bit of an exaggeration. The Commanders are in search of the right head coach, and one of those potential Rivera replacements wants nothing to do with them.
Eric Bieniemy, who has some experience working with QB Sam Howell already and is an offensive-minded coach, makes more sense anyway. Mike Macdonald and Mike Vrabel remain available, among others. Ever heard of this Bill Belichick guy?
Washington still has a bevy of options, so Johnson skipping out on the interview process isn't backbreaking by any means.
Nonetheless, making Washington fly out to speak with Johnson (and Aaron Glenn), only to let the Commanders know AFTER they left is...something.