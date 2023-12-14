Ben Roethlisberger completely misses the point with Steelers, Mike Tomlin criticism
Ben Roethlisberger wants to know who did this to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fortunately, one look in the mirror would give him that answer.
By Mark Powell
"We're all trying to find the guy who did this!"
For those unfamiliar with Tim Robinson's sketch from 'I Think You Should Leave', it'll provide some insight as to how Ben Roethlisberger is feeling at this present moment.
Roethlisberger and his wide receivers were the subject of plenty of drama and criticism, especially in the latter half of his career. Big Ben routinely made an example of teammates on his weekly radio show in Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, teammates like Mike Wallace, Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown were not shy in their frustration, whether it be about a lack of targets, carries or postseason success.
That all starts with leadership. Roethlisberger is a Hall-of-Fame quarterback and has two Super Bowls to his name. He's among the best of his era, and I surely won't take anything away from his on-field accomplishments. Off the field, though, Pittsburgh was best led by the likes of Hines Ward, Troy Polamalu, Brett Kiesel and more, rather than the face of the franchise. Roethlisberger was a captain, yes, and he always had plenty to say. Perhaps it was a bit too much at times.
Ben Roethlisberger criticizes current Steelers, Mike Tomlin
After back-to-back losses to the Patriots and Cardinals, plus public criticism from certain members of the team, the Steelers locker room is in disarray. Roethlisberger was shocked at this fact.
"You can't afford in the second half of games to burn silly timeouts and to not have them late in the game," Roethlisberger said. "To me, that's bad coaching."
That's a direct shot at Tomlin, a coach Roethlisberger won a Super Bowl under.
"Who is grabbing someone by the face mask and saying, 'That's not what we do,'" Roethlisberger continued. "Is that happening? Yes, you have guys on defense doing it, but you need guys on other sides of the ball doing it. ... You need someone to stand up in that room, on offense, and be like, hey, this isn't what it means to wear the black and gold."
Roethlisberger wondered aloud whether the Steelers tradition was a thing of the past, which is a valid criticism. However, this isn't some sort of new phenomenon. Fans have been wondering the same thing for years now, even when Roethlisberger was on the team.
The Steelers last Super Bowl victory was in 2009. They last made the big game in 2011. It's been on a decade since then, and most of that time came with Roethlisberger at the helm.