Ben Roethlisberger curses Justin Fields with same kiss of death he gave Kenny Pickett
By Mark Powell
The 2-0 Pittsburgh Steelers still have a quarterback battle, as several months' worth of talking points and a few regular-season games games weren't enough to separate either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. Wilson hasn't received much playing time despite being the presumptive starter when he signed and entering training camp, as he's been dealing with a calf injury.
Fields, on the other hand, has shown flashes in the Steelers two wins so far this season. Against the Falcons and Broncos, Fields has limited his mistakes to just one turnover -- a los fumble against Denver -- and showcased his ability as a passer and runner. Fields is far more dangerous with his arm and legs than Kenny Pickett ever was, and that very low bar has Steelers fans excited of what's to come this season.
Pittsburgh plays its home opener next Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mike Tomlin hasn't committed to a starter for that game, but if Wilson is healthy enough to play, he may finally have to decide his long-term direction at the position. Steelers great Ben Roethlisberger doesn't think this should be a tough call.
"To me, if Russ is healthy, I'm sticking with Justin. I said it last week I wouldn't, but what I saw today, I think he has earned and deserves the right to stay there," Roethlisberger declared on the Footbahlin podcast.
Ben Roethlisberger's endorsement doesn't mean much for Steelers quarterbacks
Ben Roethlisberger is a Steelers legend for a reason, but his endorsement of Fields won't weigh too heavy on Tomlin's mind. This also isn't the first time Roethlisberger has thrown his weight behind a Steelers quarterback -- just last season Big Ben thought Kenny Pickett would remain in Pittsburgh for a long time. That, uh, didn't happen.
“As you started playing, I found myself rooting more and more for you,” Roethlisberger said about Pickett in 2023. “I wanted you to succeed, I wanted you to win games, I wanted you to go in the playoffs. I feel bad that I felt that early on, but I’m glad I transitioned to loving and rooting for you.”
I cannot blame Roethlisberger for jumping on the Pickett hype train. We've all been there. However, it also speaks to the obvious fault of Big Ben: Roethlisberger is no longer a player. He's retired for a reason, and while he has some connects with the Steelers, he doesn't have much sway.
Players-turned-analysts have an advantage over us mere mortals, sure, but the gap isn't as wide as some might think. Fields will have to keep earning his chance with those within the Steelers organization who truly matter.