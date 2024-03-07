Writing on the wall: Ben Simmons might be fully washed
The Brooklyn Nets are quickly falling out of contention in the Eastern Conference, and things just got worse. Veteran big man Ben Simmons is now out for the season.
By Curt Bishop
The Brooklyn Nets are quickly falling out of contention in the Eastern Conference.
While they sit just three games back for the final play-in seed, they are 4-6 in their last 10 games and things aren't looking promising.
To make matters worse, veteran big man Ben Simmons is now out for the season.
According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Simmons is out with a lower back impingement and is consulting with specialists while also exploring treatment options.
Simmons has been struggling to stay healthy for quite some time, and things reached a tipping point this week. The Nets star has been dealing with back issues for the past few seasons.
Ben Simmons out for season
This is unfortunate news for the Nets.
While they aren't out of contention just yet, they are slipping in the standings, and a trip to the NBA playoffs seems less likely without their star big man.
He has only appeared in 15 games this season. He has averaged just 6.1 points per game with 7.9 total rebounds and 5.7 assists. He also is shooting 58.1 percent from the field.
The 27-year-old has only played 57 games since joining the Nets. He was traded over from the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2021-22 season but was still recovering from a similar back injury.
Simmons was limited to just 42 games last season. He also has not played since the Nets defeated the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 26.
The Nets will certainly hope that Simmons can recover as quick as possible and return to full strength by the start of the 2024-25 season.
In the meantime, they'll try to stay afloat in a stacked Eastern Conference and run down the Hawks for the final play-in spot.
We'll see if they can stay alive or if they ultimately fall short of the playoffs.