Benches clear in heated Yankees-Orioles matchup after Heston Kjerstad hit in head
Sparks flew in the ninth inning of Friday's game between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles after Clay Holmes hit Heston Kjerstad in the head.
With rain pouring down, Holmes lost control of a pitch and drilled Kjerstad on the side of the batting helmet. Given the weather, the idea that Holmes meant to hit Kjerstad doesn't hold water. New York led by only three runs. If there was a time to lay down a marker, it wasn't then.
However, something set off Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, who flipped out on the Yankees dugout as Kjerstad walked off the field. Then all hell broke loose.
Hyde was ejected but no others were tossed from the game.
The Orioles and Yankees are bitter rivals and HBPs have been a major talking point for the teams this season. Yankees fans have been accused Baltimore of hitting an inordinate number of batters whether because they're pitching inside too much or intentionally going after star players. The numbers don't actually back that up but the perception remains.
The Yankees had the edge on Friday. Aaron Judge hit a home run as New York outpaced Baltimore 4-1 going into the bottom of the ninth inning. That's when Kjerstad stepped up to the plate and things popped off.
Once play resumed, Holmes finished things off by forcing a ground up and pop up to the catcher.
Eyes will be on Baltimore over the weekend with games on Saturday and Sunday leading into the All-Star break. Tensions are sure to be high as the two teams look to gain an advantage in the AL East. The Yankees are trying to break out of a slump while the Orioles lead at the top of the standings by just one game.