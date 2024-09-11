Benches clear in Philles-Rays after Nick Castellanos drilled by blatant HBP
Bad blood between the Philadelphia Phillies and Tampa Bay Rays boiled over on Tuesday thanks to one pitch.
Rays pitcher Edwin Uceta drilled Phillies DH Nick Castellanos in the bottom of the eighth inning. It would be an understatement to say Castellanos and Bryce Harper took that lightly.
Castellanos gave Uceta a piece of his mind while Harper immediately jumped into the fray. Then all hell broke loose. Players from both benches and bullpens streamed onto the field to meet at the mound.
Phillies and Rays clear benches after suspicious Nick Castellanos HBP
Castellanos and Harper were that furious because of the very obvious circumstances leading to that HBP. Uceta gave up four runs after coming on with runners on second and third, blowing open a 4-4 tie. His frustration was clear.
Phillies fans loved seeing Harper in particular that pumped up.
The umpires had no patience for Uceta on that one either. They ejected him and no one else.
Certainly, Uceta will claim that wasn't on purpose. No one in Philadelphia will believe him. Not the umpires, not the players and not the fans.
Even some Rays fans thought it looked suspicious.
When your own fans aren't sure you're innocent, that's pretty damning.
Considering the ejection, it will be interesting to see if MLB comes in with any more punishment. If nothing else, the umpires are going to have an eye out for any potential retaliation that follows.
The Phillies went on to win 9-4, improving to 87-58. The Rays dropped to 71-74. Trea Turner hit two home runs while Kyle Schwarber also went yard early to lead the way to victory.
Philadelphia and Tampa Bay will do it all again on Wednesday with the Phillies looking for a sweep. We'll see if sparks fly in that one too.