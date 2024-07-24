Benches clear in Red Sox-Rockies after Cal Quantrill brings up Reese McGuire’s legal troubles
By Lior Lampert
On Wednesday, the Colorado Rockies and Boston Red Sox got into a bench-clearing kerfuffle.
While this isn't atypical for an MLB outing, what caused the commotion is.
In the top of the fourth inning, Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire was at the plate. Rockies starting pitcher Cal Quantrill forced him to fly out to center field, delivering some intense smack talk on his way back to the dugout.
We're not professional lip-readers here at FanSided, but luckily, social media is. You can see Quantrill delivering a rather personal and not-safe-for-work message to McGuire, referencing the latter's 2020 arrest for exposing his sexual organs in public. As a result, tensions flared, sparking the skirmish between the Red Sox and Rockies.
Benches clear in Red Sox-Rockies after Cal Quantrill brings up Reese McGuire’s legal troubles
McGuire was a member of the Toronto Blue Jays at the time he got detained. During the incident, he reportedly was seen in an SUV in the parking lot of a strip mall in Dunedin, Florida. Clearly, Quantrill hasn't forgotten about the matter, reminding the veteran backstop of his past off-field transgressions.
Overall, the drama unfolded and ended in short order. It wasn't long before the Red Sox and Rockies returned to their regularly scheduled programming. Roughly a minute after the instance, both sides retreated to their respective bunkers. However, Boston fans probably got more amusement out of that than the blowout ballgame at Coors Field.
Colorado was already up 8-2 when the uproar initiated and has only expanded their lead since. The lowly Rockies shellacked the Red Sox 20-5, a stunning outcome considering the two clubs are trending in opposite directions.
Falling to 54-47 following the loss, the Red Sox are fighting for one of the three highly contested Wild Card spots in the American League. Meanwhile, Colorado advanced to 38-65 with the win, though their season is virtually over.