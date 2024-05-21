A Bengals-Chargers trade to give Justin Herbert a new top WR
By John Buhler
The Los Angeles Chargers have Justin Herbert, who is the biggest reason why Jim Harbaugh left Michigan ... or that is what he will tell us publicly. In reality, he wanted to get out of Dodge ahead of what sort of punishments that could be coming down the line in Ann Arbor. But for now, he gets to coach the quarterback with the most untapped potential in the league. It is time to mine some ore!
In reading Matt Bowen's post for ESPN.com on the best landing spots for each remaining free agent of note, he ended his post with a blurb about how the Chargers could be the ideal landing spot for frustrated Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. The former second-round pick out of Clemson has no intentions of signing his franchise tag. He is the only player who has yet to do so.
If we wanted to put Higgins on a new team, bruh, here is what a trade to the Chargers could look like.
With Higgins getting $21.816 million for 2024 while playing on the franchise tag, it was not an easy feat to match the compensation in terms of APY. The best I could go was give the Bengals the Chargers' second and third-round picks in 2025, as well as their first and fifth-round picks in 2026. The only reason the Chargers would make this deal is if they fully believe they will re-sign Higgins.
Let's discuss if the Chargers are the best trade partner for the Bengals to move on from Higgins.
How Los Angeles Chargers trade for Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins
There is a lot working against both parties in this particular trade. First, the Bengals rarely trade. They kind of just do their own thing, marching to the beat of their own drum, which is an Energizer Bunny whose battery is about to go kaputt. Second, Higgins' frustrations with the team are not going to make them budge. The Bengals could not care less about how Higgins feels about the situation here.
And I think the third thing that presents a challenge is man, the Chargers would have to give up quite a lot of draft capital to make this work. They picked fifth in the 2024 NFL Draft. Harbaugh may have won everywhere before, but this could be his toughest job to date. Being in the same division as the Kansas City Chiefs could be too arduous of a hill to climb. I think the Bolts will want this draft picks.
That right there is the big thing for me. Harbaugh has a tremendous advantage in the next draft or so, just like he did back in April. He either recruited or coached against pretty much anyone of note that either turned pro this spring or plans to do so in the next two. Being able to draft well is how the Chargers turn the corner. Higgins is a fine player, but that is too big of a gamble for only one season.
This all comes down to the Chargers signing Higgins to a multi-year deal if he were to be traded over.