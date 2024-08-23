Bengals defense backed up their Anthony Richardson trash-talk in preseason finale
By Lior Lampert
The Cincinnati Bengals excessively taunted Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson for his struggles in their recent joint training camp practice. But they backed it up in the preseason finale clash.
Richardson's opening drive was outstanding. He completed seven of his eight passes for 65 yards and a touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. The impressive effort made it feel like previous comments from multiple Bengals defenders would age poorly.
Nonetheless, Cincy responded nicely and backed up their trash talk on the following series.
Bengals safety Jordan Battle read the play perfectly, jumping Colts tight end Kylen Granson's route for a 14-yard interception return touchdown.
As renowned Amazon Prime Video play-by-play announcer Al Michaels points out during the broadcast, Richardson threw that pass "from a clean pocket." Regardless, it was a spectacular instinctual effort from Battle to force the pick-six.
Despite everything, Richardson and Granson ostensibly weren't on the same page on this sequence. There was some miscommunication based on the former's ball placement and the latter cutting toward the outside of the field. Be that as it may, it further validates some of the shade the Bengals directed toward the signal-caller during their collective practice session.
Per Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star, Bengals players like defensive tackle B.J. Hill, cornerback Cam Britt-Taylor and safety Geno Stone all chirped Richardson. Most of the slander aimed at the Colts passer centered around his ineffectiveness/reluctance to throw the football and excessive rushing habits.
"[Richardson's] just throwing to spots," Stone hollered. "Throw the ball, bro," Hill added." "Is that all he does is run?" Britt-Taylor asked.
Richardson's last exhibition contest of 2024 was a mixed bag. He finished the evening completing 8-of-14 passes for 86 yards, a score and the previously mentioned interception, adding one carry for three yards.
Battle, a 2023 third-round pick out of Alabama, appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals in 2023 (seven starts). He recorded 71 combined tackles (four for loss), five pass deflections, two sacks and an interception.