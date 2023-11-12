Did Bengals get away with dirty late hit on Texans QB C.J. Stroud?
Houston Texans sensation C.J. Stroud fumbled the football in the first half of Sunday's matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Well, maybe not really.
The Houston Texans lead the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday's matinee matchup. It has been yet another impressive performance from No. 2 pick C.J. Stroud, with the rookie completing 20-of-33 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown as of this writing.
It's difficult to overstate the brilliance on display from Stroud. Just look at this incredible (and somehow called-off) touchdown pass.
That said, it has not been a perfect game for the 22-year-old. He has committed a pair of costly fumbles, which ultimately kept the Bengals within striking distance.
It is, however, 2023. We can't make it through a complete NFL game without legitimate controversy centered on the officials. Here's a video of Stroud fumbling in the first half.
A, he appears to be bringing the ball forward when it comes out, which would constitute an incomplete pass. B, he is blatantly hit on the helmet by Bengals rookie Myles Murphy on his way down. He was defenseless. That is, by all modern standards, an illegal hit.
Nope. It was ruled a clean fumble.
Refs miss clear late hit on C.J. Stroud in Texans-Bengals
All signs point toward Stroud escaping with the victory despite the missed call from the officials, but it's difficult to overstate the frustration fans across the country (and especially in Houston) feel when these calls aren't made.
There is already a contingent of fans upset with the extent to which modern NFL rules protect the QB and the offense. Compound that with blatantly missed calls and incorrect interpretations of that very same rulebook, and it's a recipe for sustained unhappiness.
That was a dangerous hit. Probably not malicious, or purposefully violent, but definitely dangerous. Stroud is sandwiched between two defenders with his head turned and the play all but over. In that instance, you cannot allow a diving helmet-to-helmet hit to slide.
Luckily, Stroud popped right back up and he appears to be unharmed. It has been a truly sensational rookie campaign from Stroud, who has practically signed, sealed, and delivered the Offensive Rookie of the Year award to his doorstep.
A win would move the Texans to 5-4 on the season, very much within striking distance of a wild card spot. Rookie QBs don't often captain their offenses all the way to the postseason, but with how Stroud looks, one would struggle to find a large quantity of AFC veterans who are outperforming him.