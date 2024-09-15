Bengals fans 'fake injury' accusations at Tee Higgins only hurt their future
The 2024 NFL offseason was not kind to the Cincinnati Bengals. This offseason is where Joe Burrow rehabbed his hand and wrist injury that sidelined him at the end of last season. Cincinnati also watched two of their bigger weapons, Joe Mixon and Tyler Boyd, leave in free agency.
Then, as the season approached, their last two big offensive weapons, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, both expressed interest in signing preseason contract extensions. The Bengals weren't eager to want to give these deals to their two star wideouts.
This resulted in Chase deciding to hold out. Fortunately, Chase would return to practice just in time to appear in the Bengals' first game, a loss at the hands of the New England Patriots.
Higgins practiced all offseason and into training camp. He remained with the team, on the field, through the preseason and into Week 1. Unfortunately, during the prep for the first game, Higgins would tweak his hamstring, leaving himself as questionable leading up to the game. Higgins ended up missing the game and he's yet to be cleared as we head into Week 2.
Tee Higgins firing back at 'fake injury' claims could be bad news for Bengals
Because of the injury timing up with his contract dispute so coincidentally, many Bengals fans have speculated Higgins could be faking his injury to sit out with his contract dispute.
Higgins has never had an issue in his NFL career. He's been a standout person in their locker room and one of the better teammates in the organization. For these rumors to emerge, Higgins was pretty confused. He spoke to ESPN on the matter recently.
"I just don't understand why fans think I'm faking an injury, when for me to get an extension for a contract, the deadline is over," Higgins told ESPN. "I just don't understand why they think I'm faking an injury. It doesn't make sense to me."
Higgins has been with the team the entire time. Unlike Chase, he hasn't held out and he hasn't made the contract dispute a big deal. Neither he nor his team have gone to the lengths that other players have during contract disputes.
Higgins could, and very well should, feel very disrespected by these rumors. Higgins has never been a problem for the organization or the fans. The Bengals will likely see Higgins return to the field in the near future without a contract extension. But with the way these accusations are flying, perhaps any hopes of a new deal next offseason are going to be completely out of the window.
It certainly seems like he has a bad taste in his mouth from this, given his reaction to the fake injury claims.