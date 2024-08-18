Bengals fans have cold, hard evidence for why Ja’Marr Chase extension is no concern
By John Buhler
During last week's mailbag, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer made a lot of Cincinnati Bengals fans not as worried as they may have been about Ja'Marr Chase's contract situation. The first-round pick out of LSU is entering his fourth NFL season with the Bengals. Despite being an obvious candidate for the fifth-year option, some Bengals fans had concerns about the team's ability to re-sign him long-term.
Breer cited the Bengals getting an extension done around this time last year for franchise quarterback Joe Burrow, who starred in college alongside Chase at LSU. While there may be some perceived urgency outside of all the parties involved to get it done, it does not seem as though Chase's camp is rushed to get a new deal done. Again, he is under contract for two more seasons.
The other big factor that Breer mentioned is that Chase remains close to his former LSU teammate in Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. He was taken a year ahead of Chase in the 2020 NFL Draft, several picks after Burrow in the first round. Chase may want a deal in the vicinity of what Jefferson makes, but understands that Brandon Aiyuk and CeeDee Lamb will need to get paid first.
Chase is likely going to be make closer to $40 million annually on his next contract with Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bengals do not need to worry about Ja'Marr Chase extension
Although the Bengals do things differently -- they're very much a mom and pop operation under Mike Brown's leadership -- they will do things by the book. When it is time to extend a player, either on a new contract or the fifth-year option, they do not hesitate. This team rarely trades draft picks or pays its players well beforehand, but I fully trust that Duke Tobin to get a deal done with Chase before it is too late.
What people need to understand is even though the Brown-Blackburns own the franchise, they are kind of beholden to what Burrow wants to do. Yes, he may have suffered second season-ending knee injury under their watch, but he is the best thing to happen to the under center since at least Boomer Esiason. Burrow will want to have Chase around for a while. It just stinks he may be the only receiver...
With former offensive coordinator Brian Callahan taking over the Tennessee Titans, Nashville is a very natural landing spot for soon-to-be free agents of the Bengals on either side of the ball. Tyler Boyd now plays for him, and there is a very good chance that Oak Ridge native Tee Higgins goes to play for him next year as well after having played out his franchise tag, albeit under such extreme acrimony.
Again, Chase is different, which is why I would be utterly shocked to ever see him playing elsewhere.