Joe Burrow setting a frustrating low, extremely necessary goal for 2024
His rookie campaign in 2020 was cut short by torn ACL that caused him to miss the team’s final six games. He sat out the 2021 season finale after twisting his knee in the club’s regular-season victory over the Chiefs, but returned to lead his team to Super Bowl LVI.
Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow played in every game in 2022, including three playoff contests. However, he entered 2023 dealing with a calf issue. However, in a Week 11 Thursday night showdown with the eventual AFC North champions Ravens at Baltimore, he suffered a wrist injury that caused him to miss the remainder of the season.
Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow hopes to end issues staying healthy
In a recent interview with Complex, the four-year pro stated the obvious—and understandably so.
“Well, number one, I want to be on the field for all the games. I know I’m going to play well when I’m out there. I’m at that point in my career where I’ve seen enough to know myself that I can go out there and play as well as anybody in the game. The biggest strides this year are going to be my body and learning how to get through the season, get through practices with my body, and feeling in tip-top shape. And so that’s the main focus for the offseason.”
In 52 regular-season outings. Burrow has connected on an impressive 68.0 percent of his throws, connecting for 97 scores opposed to 37 interceptions. In seven playoff contests, the Bengals are 5-2 under his command. He’s hit on 67.3 of his passes and has more than twice as many TD passes (9) as picks (4).
What has been one “key” to Burrow’s recovery from his latest injury?
“I'm learning the piano right now, hopefully I can get pretty good at that by next offseason. I guess it’ll be pretty tough during the season, but it’s helped my rehab too for my wrist, so that’s something I want to get good at…”
Duly “noted!”