Bengals offense could get much-needed boost soon with Tee Higgins update
For the last few years of the Joe Burrow era in Cincinnati, the Bengals have had quite the loaded offense. Their offense has included Burrow and Joe Mixon in the backfield as well as a trio of talented wide receivers on the outside. Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd made up most of Burrow's weapons for the last few seasons.
But this offseason, Mixon headed to Houston and Boyd went to Tennessee in free agency. Heading into the season, both Chase and Higgins were in contractual disputes with the Bengals front office, leaving the idea that these two could sit out regular season games in the mind of Bengals fans everywhere.
Ultimately, Higgins never threatened a hold out and Chase returned to the field without a long-term contract extension.
But, Higgins suffered a hamstring injury in practice on Sept. 5, causing him to miss the first two weeks of Cincinnati's season. Since then, the Bengals have fallen to 0-2 with losses to the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs. They're desperately missing Higgins' production, but more importantly, the fact that he helps open things up for Chase on the other side of the field.
Luckily for Burrow and the rest of the Bengals, reinforcements are on the way.
Tee Higgins returns to practice for first time since Sept. 5 injury
On Thursday, Higgins returned to practice for the first time since the injury. He looked sharp and fast in the few clips that have emerged, including one where he is seen sprinting up a hill on the way to the practice field.
Head coach Zac Taylor said he will "see where it goes" in regards to how Higgins feels after practice and if he will play in Week 3.
Though hamstring injuries are typically nagging and annoying, it appears as though Higgins has recovered pretty well from it. The Bengals need him healthy or they risk falling to 0-3 on the season.
Higgins was seen as a necessary piece to this Bengals offense after the offseason departures of Boyd and Mixon. The big bodied receiver has gone for over 1,000 yards in two of his four professional seasons while totaling 24 touchdowns across 58 games played.
Besides just his production, Higgins opens up the field for the rest of the offense. He would take a tremendous amount of pressure off of Chase, allowing for Burrow to have more options to work with.
Higgins is the clear number two option for Burrow and that couldn't be more of the case this season. Cincinnati needs him back and all the signs are pointing to him making his season debut on Monday Night Football this week against the Washington Commanders.