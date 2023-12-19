Bengals playoff hopes take a hit with latest Ja’Marr Chase injury update
The Cincinnati Bengals could be without star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase during their playoff hunt.
By Scott Rogust
The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to do the unthinkable, and that's to make the playoffs with starting quarterback Joe Burrow sidelined. Backup Jake Browning has played great for the Bengals, leading the team to three wins in four starts. One of those wins came this past Saturday when the Bengals beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-24 to improve to 8-6 on the year.
But during that game, the team watched star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase exit due to a right shoulder injury, which was later revealed to be a separation. But with that injury, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that Chase is considered "day-to-day." However, there is a new update on Chase, and it's not good for the Bengals' playoff chances.
According to NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport, Chase is "likely to miss some time" after he underwent an MRI on Monday. Rapoport also says that the expectation is that Chase will miss Cincinnati's game this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers and could miss more time afterward.
Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase reportedly expected to miss time with separated shoulder
This certainly isn't good news for the Bengals, as they are in the midst of a tough battle for a Wild Card spot in the AFC.
The Bengals have seen Burrow work his way back to full health from a calf injury suffered early on in training camp. Just when Burrow was getting into a groove, he suffered a torn ligament in his right wrist during the team's Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens. With that, Burrow was ruled out for the rest of the season.
Even without Burrow, Chase was playing well. Here is how he performed in Browning's four starts.
- Week 12: four catches for 81 yards on six targets, vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 13: 11 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets, at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Week 14: three catches for 29 yards on four targets, vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Week 15: four catches for 64 yards on four targets, vs. Minnesota Vikings
On the season, Chase recorded 93 catches for 1,156 yards and seven touchdowns on 132 targets.
The schedule for the rest of the season will be tough. After facing the Steelers this Saturday, the Bengals then take on the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns to close out the end of the year. If Chase is to miss the last two games of the season, Cincinnati's chances to win will take a hit.