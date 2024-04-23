Bengals retain Joe Burrow insurance despite optimism in QB’s recovery
The Bengals have too strong a roster to rely solely on Joe Burrow. The solution? Jake Browning-formed insurance.
The Cincinnati Bengals announced a contract renewal with second-string quarterback Jake Browning through the 2025 season, despite positive updates in Joe Burrow’s recovery.
The Bengals’ fearless leader, Burrow, suffered a devastating wrist injury against the Ravens in Week 11, putting him out for the remainder of the season. Browning, who had only previously played four snaps in his NFL career, acted as his unassuming, yet promising replacement.
Keeping Browning on as a backup for Joe Burrow is not just a smart move on the Bengals’ behalf -- it is essential for their longevity and continued success as a franchise. A truly great football team cannot be completely contingent upon the health of its quarterback, which Burrow is historically not.
Even with Joe Burrow's recovery, Bengals are smart to insure injury with Jake Browning
With not one, not two, but several injuries in his NFL career thus far, Burrow has proven to be a wild card when it comes to consistency in health, and this has become a real problem for the Bengals. Extending Jake Browning’s contract solves this problem.
Browning is a true dark horse. While the Bengals just barely missed the playoffs, Browning proved himself to be a valuable and reliable backup for Burrow while leading his team to a strong finish overall, which in previous years, was unheard of without Burrow.
As Burrow's return as Cincinnati's starting quarterback for the 2024 season remains likely, we know his continued health is never guaranteed. In the meantime, Browning will continue to study under Burrow, as the possibility for Browning to start again in the fall remains conceivable.
The Cincinnati Bengals have too strong a roster to rely solely on Joe Burrow to win. Having Jake Browning up their sleeve can only strengthen the Bengals’ chances of making a strong comeback this fall.