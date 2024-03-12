Bengals sign Zack Moss but it comes at cost of fan-favorite: Contract details and grade
- The Bengals added Jonathan Taylor understudy Zack Moss as a free agent
- Joe Mixon paid the price
- Moss is cheaper and younger but is he worth it?
The Cincinnati Bengals are ditching a running back coming off the fourth 1,000-yard season of his career for a running back who hasn't eclipsed 1,000 yards in a season in his career.
That's the NFL for ya.
On Monday night, the Bengals came to an agreement with former Colts running back Zack Moss on a two-year, $8 million deal, according to Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
That move came with a cost though. Joe Mixon was released as a result of the new signing, also according to Garofolo and Pelissero.
Zack Moss contract grade: Is Colts running back worth losing Joe Mixon?
While Mixon's proven production is clearly better than Moss', you can't fault the Bengals for making this move.
The cost of keeping Mixon would have been steeper than the Bengals wanted to pay because he was due a $3 million roster bonus. While Cincinnati will have to take on a dead cap hit of $2.7 million, they will save the $3 million in addition to his salary, which would have put his cap hit up to $8.5 million.
By comparison, Moss is getting $8 million across two seasons.
Moss comes in a year and a half younger than Mixon, who will turn 28 this summer. He's also got far less wear and tear on his body at this stage in his career. He has 484 carries in his four-year career. Mixon has 1,571 carries as an NFL running back.
The Bengals are counting on Moss to be up to the task as a full-time primary back for the first time in his career. He was a Devin Singletary's running mate in Buffalo for the first two-and-a-half seasons of his career before a trade landed him with the Colts in 2022.
Because of an injury to Jonathan Taylor, Moss started three games for Indianapolis, rushing for 253 yards and a touchdown in those outings. He looked the part of a starter again in 2023 with 466 yards and four touchdowns in five games early in the 2023 season. He was less effective stepping in as a starter later in the campaign.
Moss isn't a clear upgrade on Mixon, but his contract is cheaper and he does seem worth taking a chance on at this stage in his career.