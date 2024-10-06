Butterfingers: Slow-motion replay of Bengals missed FG makes loss even more painful
By Mark Powell
The Cincinnati Bengals loss to the Baltimore Ravens was as painful as they come. Cincinnati fought hard against arguably the best competition to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC. Lamar Jackson diced up the Bengals defense, and turned a second-half deficit into an eventual victory.
However, before the Ravens secured the win thanks to an impressive Derrick Henry effort in overtime, the Bengals had a chance to win the game themselves. Evan McPherson, one of the best kickers in the entire NFL, lined up a 53-yarder to win.
Before McPherson ever got a chance to kick, the Bengals holder fumbled the snap. While he was able to make amends prior to McPherson reaching the ball, he was clearly thrown off rythm.
So close, yet so far. McPherson pulled the kick wide left, and the Ravens never looked back.
Bengals have no one to blame but themselves for close loss to Ravens
The Bengals gave up over 400 combined yards to Lamar Jackson, including 55 on the ground. Jackson nearly had five touchdowns on the day, as a rushing score was called back to the one-yard line in the first quarter. Nonetheless, Cincinnati's defense is to blame for this defeat. Considering Lou Anarumo is a frequent head coaching candidate, the Bengals should demand more from this unit.
Holding the football is, inherently, not easy. In big moments all the emphasis falls on the kicker, but the holder needs to get the ball down or else they're the villain.
Burrow is among the league leaders in passing yards and touchdowns. Yet, the Bengals are wasting some of his best years, and Tee Higgins is likely to leave for free agency next offseason.
Cincinnati can ill-afford another defeat. They remain in the AFC Playoff Picture for now, albeit barely, and are several games back in the AFC North. Should the Steelers defeat the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, they'll face a three-game deficit in the division.