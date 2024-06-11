Bengals and Tee Higgins haven't gotten any closer to deal with minicamp update
By John Buhler
For as great as it would be to see the Cincinnati Bengals have a bounce-back season, it is going to be hard to do that if Tee Higgins straight-up refuses to show up. The fifth-year pro out of Clemson was one of a handful of marquee players slapped with the franchise tag this offseason. Everybody else who was tagged has either agreed to an extension or was traded over to a team who gave him one.
Since the Bengals are incredibly old school when it comes to their team-building approach, all signs point to them forcing Higgins to play out his franchise tag. He feels this is a slap in the face and has not shown up to any team-related activity since getting tagged. To make matters worse, his wide receiver teammate Ja'Marr Chase is probably going to do a hold-in to get himself a new contract.
The Bengals were able to pay quarterback Joe Burrow, but now the rent is either due in Chase's case, or way past due in Higgins'. All I know is that for the Bengals to get back on top in the deep AFC North they will need both of their star wide receivers present. Losing Tyler Boyd to the Tennessee Titans is looking worse by the day. He reunited with his former Bengals offensive coordinator, Brian Callahan.
With every other franchise, we could expect for something to get done soon, just not the Bengals...
I am beginning to accept that the Bengals' Super Bowl window is not only closing, but will close soon.
Tee Higgins contract saga is going nowhere fast for Cincinnati Bengals
I really, really hate this because the Bengals have been one of the most fun watches in the NFL over the last few years. It is the effect Burrow has on this team. When he is healthy, it is like watching the 21st century version of Joe Montana go to work. Unfortunately, he has had a pair of season-ending injuries only four years into his por career. We can only hope that Burrow's knees will hold up for him.
The shame in it all is the Bengals are simply running out of time to do what they never have, which is hoist a Lombardi Trophy. Sure, they might be able to do this several years down the line, but this corps' competitive life cycle is reaching the end of its useful life. Losing players like Boyd and coaches like Callahan are already showing cracks in the armor. They also let Jessie Bates III walk...
Barring Burrow's health taking another turn for the worse, the two things that cannot happen for the Bengals heading into 2025 is to lose Higgins for nothing, as well as losing defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo to a head-coaching position. The latter is probably going to happen anyway, but the former could be avoidable. Then again, the Bengals have a weird way of doing business, but it will cost them.
At this point, I would not be shocked if Higgins' holdout lasted into the first few weeks of the season.