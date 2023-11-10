First pitch: 3 best Alek Manoah trade destinations and the risk that comes with him
If the Toronto Blue Jays decide to part ways with Alek Manoah, these could be the teams where a change of scenery might do him some good
By Kevin Henry
Colorado Rockies could trade for Alek Manoah
Before you laugh this one off because "Coors Field" and "it's the Rockies," hang with me for a second here.
Colorado and Toronto have been trade partners in the past, so there's a bit of history there, including the shocking deal that ended Troy Tulowitzki's time in the Mile High City. Additionally, general manager Bill Schmidt has already proven that he is indeed willing to not only shake up the roster, but also part with prospects to make it happen.
If there is an MLB team that needs pitching, it's the Rockies. German Marquez and Antonio Senzatela are expected to miss much of next season (if not all) and Kyle Freeland and Austin Gomber are the only two sure things right now in the Rockies rotation.
Colorado fielded a rotation last year with names like Chase Anderson, Jose Ureña and Ty Blach. While there were some positive moments from the group, Colorado's rotation was dead last among all MLB teams last season with a combined minus-6.7 bWAR.
Colorado has farm depth that could be used to swing a deal for Manoah and, if he makes his way to Denver, he would have the chance to write the greatest comeback story of all. Picture this: After a down season, Manoah helps to conquer his demons by pitching well at altitude, boosting his career and fixing a big problem for the Rockies. It would be a story baseball fans would be buzzing about.