5 best buyout additions of the 2023-24 NBA season
As the NBA buyout market winds down, here are the best additions made post-trade deadline.
4. Shake Milton, New York Knicks
The New York Knicks are in need of some guard depth, especially after Jalen Brunson's injury scare on Sunday. While Brunson isn't expected to miss much time, Miles McBride was essentially forced to play 47 minutes after the All-Star point guard tumbled to the floor in Cleveland. That is not a sustainable business model.
While McBride will be the primary beneficiary of any future time missed by Brunson, new signee Shake Milton figures to factor into Tom Thibodeau's plans, too. Milton spent the first half of the season with Minnesota before being rerouted to Detroit and subsequently bought out. In 42 games to date, Milton is averaging 4.9 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on .403/.274/.809 splits in 13.2 minutes.
Milton's production and efficiency has oscillated wildly over the course of his career. Even so, there are only so many 6-foot-6 guards with Milton's innate defensive versatility and on-ball skill set. The 27-year-old is a legitimate self-creator, comfortable working methodically to generate angles and finish with strength around the basket. He's at his best next to another ball-handler who can share the load, as Milton's game often revolves around scoring more than creating for teammates. Even so, his penchant for tough shot-making can be a real boon to a second unit.
The Knicks could get a lot of mileage out of Milton for 15-20 minutes per game as their fourth guard. He will probably get crowded out of the rotation by Brunson, McBride, and Alec Burks, but all it takes is one injury for Milton to absorb essential second-unit minutes on a team vying for a prominent postseason spot.