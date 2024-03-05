5 best buyout additions of the 2023-24 NBA season
As the NBA buyout market winds down, here are the best additions made post-trade deadline.
2. Delon Wright, Miami Heat
The Washington Wizards were unable to find a trade partner for Delon Wright and waived him accordingly. He quickly landed with the Miami Heat, a team in desperate need of backcourt help. With Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier both battling injuries, Wright has a chance to establish a consistent role and carry that momentum into the playoffs.
Simply put, the Heat are the best possible team for journeymen role players. Wright could not have found a better place to both maximize his skill set while potentially competing deep into the playoffs. No matter how prominent the team's flaws, Miami will always pose a threat on the postseason stage. Last season provided all the proof necessary.
Wright has been a mixed bag offensively this season, averaging 4.1 points and 2.5 assists on .397/.381/.829 splits in 14.2 minutes. His lack of efficiency inside the arc is a concern, but he's a bankable spot-up shooter who can provide some connective passing and secondary creation. The real appeal, however, is rooted in his defensive playmaking (1.1 steals). Wright can defend multiple positions and he is consistently generating turnovers.
Miami's whole reputation is built around their grit, their ability to dig in and get stops. Wright fits the bill perfectly. He's already receiving more minutes per game (18.7) than he did in Washington. It's unclear how the Heat's backcourt will shape up at full strength, especially with the Patty Mills addition, but Wright has a chance to be playing critical minutes in the playoffs.