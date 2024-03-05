5 best buyout additions of the 2023-24 NBA season
As the NBA buyout market winds down, here are the best additions made post-trade deadline.
1. Kyle Lowry, Philadelphia 76ers
Patrick Beverley is enjoying his 'Belt 2 A$$' tour in Milwaukee, but the Philadelphia 76ers' backcourt upgrade at the trade deadline is difficult to overstate. Not only does Cam Payne better address the Sixers' current needs, but Kyle Lowry — who arrived by way of buyout from the Hornets — is already starting next to Tyrese Maxey in the backcourt.
After his strong flurry to start the season, it quickly became clear that Maxey was missing James Harden's creation skills, not to mention the attention Harden demanded on drives to the rim. Lowry won't come close to replicating Harden's presence, but he's a gifted setup man. The 37-year-old has tangibly changed the Sixers' offense with his rapid processing skills, high-feel passes, and timely 3s. Lowry is averaging 8.0 points and 5.8 assists on .433/.375/1.000 splits in 27.8 minutes with the Sixers.
It has been a true boon for the Sixers in Joel Embiid's absence. The team has struggled to keep its head above water, but Lowry's leadership on the court is invaluable. His strong connection with Nick Nurse doesn't hurt either. He knows the playbook, he knows the defensive schemes, and he's a great guiding light for the Sixers' younger rotation pieces. One of Lowry's most underrated attributes is his communication. He's vocal on the floor and helps to make sure all the pieces are properly aligned.
Of all the buyout candidates, none are ensured a more prominent postseason role than Lowry. He has a chance to finish the season in the starting lineup. His future is murky, but Lowry is a Philly native. It has been nice to see him return home. He will soon get a chance to help the Sixers get over the hump for the first time in the Embiid era. Whether that's likely or not (probably not), it's impossible to put anybody else No. 1 on this particular list.