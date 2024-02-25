Best fits for Scott Boras's 5 remaining free agents if one-year deal were only option
If Scott Boras' free agents had to sign one-year deals, these teams would make the most sense for each of the five players.
3) Jordan Montgomery's best fit on a one-year deal is with the Rangers
For much of the offseason, Jordan Montgomery was expected to re-sign with the Texas Rangers. After all, he just played a major role in the Rangers winning their first World Series title in franchise history after being acquired at the trade deadline.
The reason why Montgomery to Texas hasn't happened and likely won't happen is because of the Rangers TV deal. Texas went through most of the offseason without a solidified TV contract. They have one now, but it only covers the 2024 season. Chris Young said they're likely done making free-agent additions, which would rule out a Montgomery return. If he asks for just one year, however, maybe he'll consider it?
The Rangers have signed David Robertson, Andrew Knizner, Kirby Yates, and Travis Jankowski to one-year deals and even gave Tyler Mahle two years. They seem hesitant to give anyone a long-term deal, but if Monty asks for just one, the Rangers make too much sense.
Texas needs Montgomery now more than they did last season. Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, and the aforementioned Mahle are all set to miss substantial time due to injuries. Cody Bradford, a pitcher who has just eight MLB starts under his belt and a career 5.30 MLB ERA is projected to be their fifth starter by FanGraphs. They can use another starter, and Montgomery has an argument as the best one out there. Perhaps if he signs for one year now and they work out a long-term TV deal next offseason, Montgomery can sign that massive deal he's been looking for from Texas then.