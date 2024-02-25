Best fits for Scott Boras's 5 remaining free agents if one-year deal were only option
2) Cody Bellinger's best fit on a one-year deal is with the Phillies
It looked like Cody Bellinger's career was on life support heading into the 2023 season as he had played so poorly in 2021 and 2022 to the point where he was non-tendered by the Dodgers. He was given a one-year prove-it deal by the Cubs and boy, did he prove that he still had lots left in the tank by performing at an All-Star caliber level for a Cubs team that nearly made the playoffs last season.
Bellinger finished tenth in the NL MVP balloting after slashing .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 97 RBI. He even stole 20 bases and continued to play elite defense at multiple positions. Despite that huge year, Bellinger remains unsigned and does not appear close to heading anywhere.
The Yankees looked like a great Bellinger fit, but then they traded for Alex Verdugo and Juan Soto. The Blue Jays made a whole lot of sense but they re-signed Kevin Kiermaier. The Cubs still make a ton of sense, but they seem hesitant to give Bellinger the lucrative long-term deal he seeks.
Chicago would work well on another one-year deal, but if Bellinger is only looking at one-year commitments, why not the Philadelphia Phillies? Their outfield could use some work with Johan Rojas, a player who struggled mightily offensively in the postseason, penciled in as their starting center fielder, and Brandon Marsh, their left fielder, currently injured.
The Phillies are likely unwilling to give Bellinger a huge deal because of all of the players they have under long-term control (not even including a potential Zack Wheeler extension), but a one-year deal means they wouldn't have to worry about long-term money.
The Phillies clearly have money to spend after it became known that they were the highest bidder for Yoshinobu Yamamoto so why not spend it on a player like Bellinger who can give the Phillies a lineup comparable to teams like the Braves and Dodgers?