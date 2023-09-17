The 5 greatest golf movies ever made

5 best golf movies ever made: Caddyshack isn't No. 1
From Caddyshack to Happy Gilmore and more, ranking the five best golf movies that have ever been made.
2. The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
Starring: Matt Damon, Will Smith, Charlize Theron
This is a story told through the eyes of a child, or more factually, the memory of an old man remembering when he was a child. The Great Depression hits just as Adele Invergordon's (Theron) father finishes his dream of building the greatest golf course in the world, Krewe Island in Savannah, GA. Due to economic conditions, the course opens as a failure, and her father dies of suicide.
In order to stir up some publicity, and get people showing up at the golf course to play, Adele recruits Bobby Jones and Walter Hagen to play an exhibition match at her father's course for $10,000. The local politicians feel that they need somebody from Savannah to play, and Hardy Greaves recommends local golf champion and war hero, Randolph Junuh (Damon).
The problem is that Junuh has lost his swing, is struggling with the demons of PTSD, and is trying to remember who he is and who he wants to be.
Enter Bagger Vance (Will Smith), a caddy who happens to be passing through town, and offers to carry the bag for Junuh in the exhibition. He plays the role of a life coach or spirit guide throughout the tournament.
I find myself again smitten with old-time golf, and society from the 1920s. Robert Redford's direction of the film is fantastic, and everybody puts in a great acting performance. Jack Lemmon narrates as old man Hardy Greaves, and his voice is so warm and inviting and paints such a fantastic picture. I would even go as far as to say his narration is on the same level as Morgan Freeman from The Shawshank Redemption.
Whether you think this film should be rated this high or not, there's no denying that you enjoyed it. And if you haven't seen it, you will enjoy it.