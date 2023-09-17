The 5 greatest golf movies ever made

5 best golf movies ever made: Caddyshack isn't No. 1
From Caddyshack to Happy Gilmore and more, ranking the five best golf movies that have ever been made.
1. Tin Cup (1996)
Starring: Kevin Costner, Rene Russo, Don Johnson, Cheech Marin
Roy McAvoy (Costner) is a driving range golf pro who is down and out. A bit of a local legend who strikes the golf ball better than anyone, the twists and turns of life have landed him living out of a Winnebago with his friend and caddy, Romeo (Marin).
When Molly -- or, rather, Doctor Griswold (Russo) -- shows up for a golf lesson, Roy is immediately smitten, only to find out she's the girlfriend of his college golf teammate and PGA Tour pro David Simms (Johnson). Molly can't see that David actually hates kids, old people, and apparently dogs, so Roy sets off to win the US Open to show that he's the better man for her.
There are actually professional golfers who make cameos in this film, and the golf scenes are very realistic. It's fun and funny, and we all love an underdog -- especially one who always goes for it.
On the golf course, we have all struggled with the same demons that Roy has in this film. They are beautifully summed up in an exchange with his caddy, when he says, "Greatness courts failure Romeo." Romeo responds, "You know what boss? You might be right. But here's what I know. Sometimes par is good enough to win."