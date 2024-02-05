5 best love stories in the NFL
The NFL has been steaming this season with an overload of love invading football. From the Swifties to the Raya dating App to the Wilsons welcoming another child together into the world — it’s safe to say love is especially in the air this NFL season.
By Alexa Stone
Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift
The current ultimate love story in the world of football is between Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop megastar Taylor Swift. This love story began brewing back in July 2023 when Swift stopped in Kansas City for her ‘Eras Tour’. It was a two-night show in Kansas City which included a sold-out show the first night and Travis Kelce in a suite enjoying the show the second night.
A few weeks later in late July, Kelce revealed that he tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet (popularly known for being given out at her concert) but this bracelet included his number — Swift declined to meet with him at the time. Around early September 2023, dating rumors began running rampant in sports media.
Finally on September 24, 2023, Swift made her first appearance in a box suite at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, sitting next to Kelce’s mom for the Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game. Since then, the Swifties and NFL fans have been coming together to support this love story.
Swift was spotted at the Chiefs' sixth straight AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens last month — which also saw the Chiefs claim their sixth straight AFC title. Kelce and Swift were caught on camera after the game hugging and sharing an emotional moment as it was now official the Chiefs would head to their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years.
Ciara & Russell Wilson
The Wilsons are one of the most beloved families on and off the field. Grammy award-winning artist Ciara has had great success in her career including her debut album Goodies debuting at No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard 200 charts and going triple platinum.
Wilson also has been a successful quarterback, leading the Seattle Seahawks to a win in Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014. It was reported the two met at a basketball game where Wilson asked Ciara on a date. From there the rest was history.
Russell proposed to Ciara almost a year later in early 2016 and they officially tied the knot in late 2016. Their relationship was often publicized and celebrated especially as the two agreed to celibacy until they were married. The two welcomed their first child together, Sienna Princess Wilson, in April 2017. Ciara recently gave birth to another baby girl, their third together, in December 2023 — Amora Wilson. The couple share four children together: Amora Wilson, Sienna Wilson, Win Wilson, and Future Wilburn (whom she shares with rapper Future).
Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Mahomes
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift aren't the only popular sports love story belonging to the Kansas City Chiefs. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes have lived their romance largely in the public eye.
Brittany shared on the Netflix special Quarterback that she and Patrick met when they both were attending Whitehouse High School in Texas. Their love story began when Mahomes gave, then Brittany Matthews, a rose for Valentine’s Day when he was in 10thh grade and they’ve been together ever since.
Brittany went off to the University of Texas-Tyler to play soccer, while Patrick went off to Texas Tech to play both baseball and football. Long distance didn’t stop these two. Patrick was signed to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 while Brittany had a brief stint in women’s professional soccer. The two reunited in the same city and purchased a home together in Kansas City in 2019. The Mahomes have been one of the NFL’s most popular couples as Patrick Mahomes has solidified himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. They share two children: Sterling Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes III.
Kerry Washington & Nnamdi Asomugha
Known for her infamous role as Oliva Pope on the show Scandal, Emmy award-winning Kerry Washington has been married to ex-NFL Pro-bowler Nnamdi Asomugha for over 10 years now.
Washington shared last year on The Drew Berrymore Show that she and her husband met in 2009 during her Broadway debut. Though there are not many details surrounding the couple’s dating years; Asomugha and Washington married in 2013 at a private, intimate wedding with family and friends. During that same time, Washington’s career was taking off and Asomugha had signed with the San Francisco 49ers.
Both Asomugha and Washington have continued to move further into acting and producing as they continue to share their love, year after year. The couple shares three children: Isabelle Asomugha, Caleb Asomugha, and a teen daughter from Asomugha's previous relationship.
Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles and he husband Jonathan Owens went wildly viral when the couple shared their love story on The Pivot podcast. A clip went viral revealing that the couple met on a dating app, Raya, and Biles messaging Jonathan first.
Biles, regarded as the greatest gymnast of all time, shared how she and Owens met during Covid in 2020 but were able to get some needed quality time together; which, as athletes, was a rare time for them that they took advantage of. Biles was supporting her husband, as she usually does, all through the 2022-23 NFL playoffs. Owens is a safety for the Green Bay Packers. The couple tied the knot last year, April 2023, and they continue to support each other’s sports careers.