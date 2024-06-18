Best memes and tweets after Celtics win record 18th NBA Championship
What they gonna say now? What they gonna say now? Good question, how about the Boston Celtics are now the winningest franchise in NBA history?
The men in green silenced all their doubters with a dazzling display of skill and determination, culminating in a dominant performance against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5. Jayson Tatum, Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holliday, Al Horford, Derrick White, Peyton Pritchard, all of them, the champions of basketball in 2024.
Twitter had a field day with the win, mostly Celtics fans and former players relishing the moment.
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown silence split rumors, lead Celtics to 18th NBA Championship
The Celtics made it through all the questions of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum splitting up and the constant persistence by shows like ESPN's Get Up or First Take, or even keyboard warriors on the Twitterverse that are likely saddened that LeBron James and the Lakers are not the champions and other folks who wanted Boston to lose for certain reasons.
Too bad, this was the best team in the regular season from start to finish and they dominated in the playoffs. They were backed by a crazed fan base with high expectations and met them with an unbelievable performance. Brown and Tatum did what they had to do in order to win a championship. The moves made by the front office to trade beloved players like Marcus Smart and Robert Williams, it all proved to be worth it.
Don't ever say that Brown and Tatum can't win together. Don't say the Celtics are chokers. Take all the 'Mavericks in seven' comments and toss them out. The Boston Celtics finished the deal in five games, and once again, Beantown is the site of greatness. Boston, the 2024 NBA Champions, and an 18th banner will drop.