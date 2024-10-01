Best of NBA Media Day 2024: Bronny James officially introduced as a Laker
By Quinn Everts
NBA Media Day is winding down, and it was a little stranger than any media day of the past. For the first time ever, a father and son are both taking questions at a team's media day, plus we saw some notable players in new jerseys for the first time.
Fans get first glimpse of Bronny and LeBron in Lakers jerseys
We all knew this was coming, but it still feels surreal. LeBron James and his son, Bronny, were both present at Lakers media day, as they will become the first-ever father-son duo in the NBA. How much Bronny will play, what his role might be on the Lakers, any actual basketball-related questions will come later. For now, LeBron is clearly just overjoyed to be alongside his son for year 22.
Mikal Bridges talks about sacrifices Knicks will have to make
Remember Mikal Bridges? He's old news after the Knicks traded for Karl-Anthony Towns this weekend — just kidding. Bridges was officially introduced as a Knick on Monday (KAT wasn't, as the trade hasn't been completed yet) and the Knicks new wing scorer talked about how to be great, emphasizing sacrifice for the greater good.
Jalen Williams is trying to keep his rookie brother humble
Being the younger sibling is always rough, even when you make the NBA. According to Jalen Williams, the trash talk with his younger brother Cody (who was drafted 10th overall by the Jazz this year) has already begun.
Jimmy Butler disappoints with normal haircut at Heat Media Day
This is not what the people wanted. Jimmy Butler has been a man of many hairstyles at media days in the past but was all business in Miami today. "I'm here. Normal hair. No shenanigans," Butler said before his 14th NBA season. Maybe next year we'll get back to shenanigans.
Kawhi Leonard isn't worried about Paul George's departure
Kendrick made you think about it, but he is not your savior. Paul George made three All-Star games in LA, but he is not your savior ... at least according to Kawhi Leonard, who isn't sweating the Clippers losing George to Philadelphia. Leonard talked to reporters in the Clippers new home, Intuit Dome, and said that his role won't be any harder without George by his side.
Klay Thompson rocks Mavs jersey for the first time
LeBron and his kid play on the same team, and this still may have been the weirdest thing we saw at NBA Media Day. Five-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson is kicking off his 14th NBA season with a team other than the Golden State Warriors for the first time ever. He's going to be a perfect fit in Dallas, but it's still odd to see him in new digs.
John Konchar tells great story about his rookie teammate
We're going to cut Grizzlies rookie Jaylen Wells some slack here. He got a new job (NBA player) and just like any other job, it'll take him a little bit to learn all of his new coworkers! This is an incredibly funny move by John Konchar, too — a perfect, harmless prank on a rookie.