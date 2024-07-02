Best wing options for the Clippers after Paul George signs with the 76ers
The 213-Era of the Los Angeles Clippers has concluded with forward Paul George leaving as a free agent for the Philadelphia 76ers. In the five years with George and fellow star Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers saw great moments but also disappointing endings. Most of those postseason exits were due to injuries. The Clippers were unwilling to give George a four-year max deal considering the disappointing postseason performance he showed in the first-round loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
The Clippers now have to reload while trying to remain a legitimate threat for their first-ever NBA title. The Clippers have a great chance under Leonard, if he remains healthy, point guard James Harden, one of the best head coaches in the league in Ty Lue, and a collection of underrated and talented players. The first biggest step for the Clippers this off-season is to find a reliable wing they can establish this upcoming 2024-25 NBA Season. Here are the best options available.
3. DeMar DeRozan
DeMar DeRozan is a player who has been linked to either the Los Angeles Clippers or the Lakers for several seasons as he is from Compton. DeRozan is a player who doesn’t space the floor as a 3-point shooter and won't replace the efficient deep-shooting tenacity that George has. What DeRozan does bring to the table is an ability to create off the dribble and get his own shot at any time.
DeRozan had his least efficient shooting year with the Bulls, hitting just 48 percent. However, he averaged 24 points per game and made 85.3 of his free throws. DeRozan also averaged 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game. Most, if not all, of the pressure was on him this season for the Bulls due to countless injuries the team encountered and he was second place for the NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year award, even with every defender keyed to stop him. The Clippers could use the guts, instincts and efficiency in the paint this upcoming season.
2. Zach LaVine
Another Chicago Bull that could come to Los Angeles is shooting guard Zach LaVine. He has been one of the most high-powered and offensively gifted players in the past several seasons but has struggled to stay healthy. LaVine can attack the basket with speed, velocity and power as his numerous dunk contest participations indicate. He can also find ways to quickly drive through the lane to finish for easy layups, pull up for jumpers, or make his way to the top of the arc for a solid 3-point shot. In the 2022-23 season, LaVine averaged 24.8 points shooting 48.5 percent from the field.
When healthy, Levine is one of the most underrated players on the offensive end. The problem with him and the Bulls is that he has had injury issues within the past few seasons. This past season, LaVine only played in 25 games due to a foot injury that required surgery. This is an area that the Clippers have struggled with and they may not want to take the risk on another injury-prone star.
1. Kevin Porter Jr.
One player already on the Clippers’ roster that can replace the efficiency and offensive tenacity of George is Kevin Porter Jr.
After being traded to the Houston Rockets, Porter was one of the fastest-rising stars in the NBA. Shortly before the 2023-24 NBA season he was charged for a serious domestic violence incident. Porter has also dealt with serious chemistry issues and off-the-court issues. It has been nearly a year and Porter is looking to restart his NBA career and life. He has already shown that he could still play at a high level, overseas in Greece. This next opportunity for the Clippers is his biggest chance yet to make it as a star in the league.
Porter showed his star potential in year four in the league. In the 2022-2023 season, Porter averaged 19.2 points per game shooting 44.2 percent from the field, 36.6 percent from beyond the arc, along with 5.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
Porter is another dynamic offensive player who can drive to the basket, pull up for jumpers and become a dangerous deep shooter. If he can stay out of trouble off the court and play well, he could easily find himself in a starting spot and, perhaps, become the future star of the team.