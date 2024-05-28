3 best, 2 worst player comps in 2024 NBA Draft class
The 2024 NBA Draft is widely hailed as a "weak" class. That word — weak — carries a lot of weight. It means several different things. It really refers to the top handful of prospects, rather than the class as a whole. Instead of a clear-cut top prospect (or prospects), there is something of a talent void at the front end of draft boards. There are a bunch of good, not great prospects with sizable flaws competing for the title of No. 1 overall. As much as folks refer to the poor quality of this draft, the "weak" label also signifies parity.
That makes evaluating the class more challenging. That also bleeds into player comps. For example, when a prospect is hailed as the No. 1 prospect, well, that carries a certain level of expectation. So why is the No. 1 prospect in Bleacher Report's latest mock draft — French wing Zaccharie Risacher — compared to Harrison Barnes?
Well, because it's a good comp (more on that in a second). It cuts to the core of Risacher's strengths and weaknesses and sets up fair expectations for the next level. It also feels woefully unappealing in the context of his position on draft boards. Maybe Risacher is a bit high on boards (he is), but also, this is a weak class. Expectations need to be adjusted. If Risacher can mimic Barnes' longevity and productivity on winning teams, that is a positive outcome, even if he's the No. 1 pick.
So, let's dive head first into some player comps — good and bad — courtesy of the experts over at Bleacher Report (Jonathan Wasserman) and The Ringer (Kevin O'Connor). All these critiques are mounted with the utmost respect, as Wasserman and O'Connor know their stuff. It's all in good faith, all we're doing is talking about a sport we love. Different folks see different things. That is the beauty of basketball.
We will start on a positive note — and talk a bit more about Risacher.
Good NBA Draft comp: Zaccharie Risacher to Harrison Barnes
Zaccharie Risacher is peaking at the right moment, with back-to-back 20+ point games in the French playoffs for Bourg-en-Bresse. It's generally a good sign when teenagers produce at a high level against pro competition. There are valid concerns about Risacher's limitations, but he's a 6-foot-10 wing who moves fluidly on the perimeter, hits 3s, and operates within himself. He's going to figure it out at the next level.
Again, the Barnes comp (from B/R's Jonathan Wasserman) is rock solid — maybe my favorite of the entire draft. Risacher is a good spot-up shooter, but he's not elite. That is where I bump on the Michael Porter Jr. comps, which are prevalent. Barnes is not an elite self-creator, but he has always been able to attack in a straight line and exploit a rotating defense. Risacher has shown more of that late in the season.
He's a very simple but effective role player on the wing. Barnes is a smidge shorter and a smidge stronger, but their skill sets are very much in conversation. Barnes, at his peak, was an underrated wing stopper. Risacher's value is as much rooted in defense as offense.
This is the sort of measured, unsensational comp we should all strive for.
Bad NBA Draft comp: Tyler Kolek to Jalen Brunson
Over on The Ringer NBA Draft Guide, Kevin O'Connor ranks Tyler Kolek No. 35 overall and claims he has shades of... Jalen Brunson and Goran Dragic. I know it's only "shades," but that sure sounds like more than a second-round prospect.
The Brunson comp is particularly tough to get behind. It's not hard to comprehend the parallels — four-year college stars, good spot-up shooters, crafty playmakers who aren't traditionally athletic — but Kolek and Brunson operate at completely different speeds. Kolek loves to zip through the teeth of the defense, put pressure on the rim, and whip passes to the open shooter. Brunson is far more deliberate with his pacing.
Brunson is also in possession of outlier strength. He spent his college days at Villanova scoring out of post-ups and bullying mismatches in the paint. Kolek is built pretty solid at 6-foot-3 and 197 pounds, but he's all finesse. Brunson can operate like a bowling ball when he wants to, Kolek decidedly cannot. He definitely won't at the next level.
There are similarities in Kolek's ability to mix speeds, as well as his ability to perform on or off-ball. But, in the end, Brunson is a totally different beast. And always has been.
Good NBA Draft comp: Ron Holland to Cam Whitmore
It's almost cheating to compare a 2024 prospect to a 2023 prospect, but it's impossible to ignore the connection between Ron Holland and Cam Whitmore. Both hail from vastly different environments — Holland from a cruddy G League Ignite team, Whitmore from the Villanova NBA pipeline — but their games echo back and forth. Wasserman nailed it.
Holland and Whitmore are 6-foot-7(ish) wings who thrive attacking downhill, often with a reckless abandon. Both flashed passing upside at lower levels, but fell victim to bad turnovers by driving headlong into traffic without a plan. Whitmore is a better shooter and a better athlete, but in terms of their relentless downhill style and flashes of wing shot-making, there are incredible similarities.
Whitmore fell further than expected on draft night — a top-six prospect who ended up going 20th overall — for reasons that were never fully disclosed. Ultimately, there were nagging injury concerns, as well as qualms with his play style and shortcomings. Holland appears to be on a similar trajectory. He's in the running for No. 1 on my personal board, but plenty of mocks project him outside the top 10. He could be one of those inexplicable fallers who ends up running laps around his peers.
Whitmore was one of the best per-minute rookie scorers last season. Holland should be in a similar boat wherever he lands. Folks of overthinking him.
Bad NBA Draft comp: Jared McCain to Immanuel Quickley
Wasserman's logic here is easy to decipher. Jared McCain and Immanuel Quickley are both small combo guards, almost stuck between positions. Both shoot a high volume of 3s, thrive as secondary creators, and compete hard on defense. How they go about it, however, is vastly different between the two players.
One of the biggest knocks on McCain is a lack of burst. He can't turn the corner, which is the primary reason scouts are hesitant to label him a full-time point guard. Quickley is — quite aptly — one of the quickest players in the league. He tilts the defense with his speed and creates out of those advantages. McCain relies far more on gear shifts, strength, and footwork to carve out shots inside the arc.
McCain spent a lot of time off the ball at Duke, but one of his best attributes is his pull-up jumper. Even without an elite first step, McCain is going to cause problems working out of pick-and-rolls because he will punish the slightest sliver of space. McCain is a more inventive passer and even better as a shooter. Quickley thrives because he blends excellent 3-point shooting with the speed to punish closeouts or break defenses open in transition. He is on a whole different plane of existence athletically compared to McCain.
And, while both are small-ish, Quick still has a couple inches on McCain — not to mention much longer arms (6-foot-8 wingspan compared to McCain's 6-foot-3.5 wingspan). I would not put much stock into this comp.
Good NBA Draft comp: Donovan Clingan to Roy Hibbert
Wasserman goes for it — Donvaon Clingan to Rudy Gobert — which I can appreciate. Frankly, for those pitching Clingan as a top-3 pick, that is the right connection to emphasize. Gobert and Clingan share absurd physical tools, offensive limitations, and excellent rim protection instincts. If Clingan is going to deliver on the hype, that is the blueprint. Thriving at the highest possible level in an ostensibly limited role.
That said, Gobert is a four-time DPOY and four-time All-NBA center. That feels a bit lofty for Clingan. With all due respect, we probably shouldn't be drawing parallels to the greatest defender of a generation, maybe all time, just yet.
O'Connor serves up the Roy Hibbert comp for The Ringer, which is probably a better baseline. A great, massive rim protector who never really got his due in the accolades department (two-time All-Star, one-time All-Defense). Hibbert stood 7-foot-2, 270 pounds. Clingan sits at 7-foot-3, 282 pounds.
The defensive similarities are rather obvious. Clingan is going to wall off the paint and dominate in drop coverage. He crashes the glass, he battles in the post. It's a lock. The offensive comp works too, though. Clingan is going to set monstrous screens and finish lobs at the rim, but he's not going to shoot. He doesn't even have particularly great touch around the basket. Hibbert was dinged for his limitations outside the restricted area. Clingan is destined to face the same charges.