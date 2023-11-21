Bet365 Louisiana Promo: Get $365 GUARANTEED With Limited-Time Launch Bonus Code
New users just need to bet $1 to unlock their fully-guaranteed $365 bonus for the Bet365 Louisiana launch.
Louisiana bettors are in luck on Tuesday.
Bet365 is one of the fastest growing sportsbooks in the United States, and the 365-times multiplier they offer as a welcome bonus is the biggest I've ever seen in the industry. But until today, Louisiana bettors have missed out.
But the date nearly two years in the making is here, with Bet365 officially going live in Louisiana on Tuesday, and they're bringing their A game.
Here's how to claim your $365 guaranteed bonus through the Bet365 Louisiana sign-up promo.
Bet365 Louisiana Promo: Launch Bonus Guarantees $365
The Bet365 Louisiana promo offer is simple on the surface: bet $1, get $365 guaranteed. I won't say that there's nothing more to it, but the fine-print is all pretty simple stuff that's unlikely to trip you up. But just to make sure, let me walk you through the steps and potential pitfalls:
- Register: Use the exclusive FanSided link to sign up for Bet365
- Account set-up: Verify your identity and proceed to make your first deposit
- Fund your account: Deposit $10 or more into your account
- Bet: Place your first wager of $1 or more
- Win: Automatically unlock your full $365 bonus when that bet settles (regardless of whether it settles as a win or loss)
And here are the finer details to make sure you don't miss out on the massive offer:
- You must be a new Bet365 user to qualify
- Your first deposit must be $10 or more (even though you don't need to wager that whole $10)
- Your best must have odds of -500 or longer (meaning -500, -200, -110, +150, +700 odds would all unlock the bonus, but betting on something with -750 odds would not)
- It does not matter whether your bet wins or loses, you get the bonus either way
- You don't get your bonus until that first wager settles, and it must settle within 30 days of registering. This means you can't unlock $365 on something like a Super Bowl futures bet. Instead, bet on a game tonight, or this week's Thanksgiving NFL action.
- This is a limited-time offer, it won't be available for Louisiana users for long.
This is a great time of year for the promo to launch too, since Louisiana fans have so many options to bet on. The Pelicans have multiple games this week, the Saints get a big rivalry matchup with playoff implications against the Falcons, and LSU takes on Texas A&M as Jayden Daniels continues his Heisman campaign.
Most of the big sportsbooks have shrunk their Louisiana offers lately since they've already been operating in the state for nearly two years, which makes Bet365's promo that much more exciting. They're one of the biggest books in the country for a reason, and now Louisiana bettors have an extra 365 reasons to sign up and find out why so many bettors are using Bet365. Sign up now to unlock your $365 bonus!