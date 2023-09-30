BetMGM Kentucky Promo Offers Industry-Leading $1,500 Bonus
No sportsbook in the business offers a bigger bonus than BetMGM's $1,500 promo to celebrate the launch of Kentucky sports betting.
Having sports betting in Kentucky has been a long time coming. Six of the seven states that border Kentucky already had legal online sports betting, and KY caught up with their official launch on Thursday.
Sportsbooks are putting their best foot forward to attract new customers in Kentucky, and that's great news for savvy bettors who are cashing in on as many of these sign-up bonuses as possible before they expire.
BetMGM has unveiled the biggest bonus in the industry, offering up to $1,500. Here's how to claim your bonus at BetMGM Kentucky.
BetMGM Kentucky Promo: $1,500 Bonus Available
The reason BetMGM is able to boast the biggest bonus is because it's an "up to" kind of offer. If your first bet loses, they'll match it for anything up to $1,500 in bonus credits. So if you bet $100 you're eligible for a $100 bonus. If you bet $1,000 you're eligible for a $1,000 bonus. You get the picture. Here's how to make sure you automatically unlock your offer:
- Sign up for BetMGM through our exclusive FanSided link
- Finish your account setup and make a deposit
- Place your first wager on any game in any sport
From here there are two possibilities:
- Your bet wins: You cash out like a usual win, getting your stake back plus all your cash winnings. You've now already made a profit, congratulations!
- Your bet loses: BetMGM automatically credits your account with bonuses matching the amount that you lost on your wager, so that you're able to keep playing and wager that amount again (as long as it was $1,500 or less).
Pretty simple, right? The biggest catch is that they won't keep offering this forever — sportsbooks tend to dial back their offers pretty quickly after a new state launches. So cash in now before it expires!
Why Choose BetMGM?
With every sportsbook offering their best promos, you might be wondering why you should choose BetMGM over the others. Well first of all, it's not an either-or. Veterans of the industry know that having accounts with multiple books is a great move. Not everyone offers the same bets, and having multiple accounts means you can shop around for the best odds when you do have a bet you would like. But there are plenty of things to love about BetMGM:
- Extensive markets: All the major books have pretty similar offerings in the major sports. You're never going to struggle to find lines for any NBA game, or prop bets for an NFL contest. But BetMGM has a ton of foreign leagues and obscure sports, which can be a lot of fun.
- Quality mobile app: I'm not going to go as far as to say BetMGM has the best mobile app in the industry, but it's certainly a good one. There are some really slow and unresponsive apps out there, even from big-time sportsbooks, and some even border on unusable. BetMGM's is totally solid, getting the job done as well as you need it to.
- Rewards: BetMGM has a great rewards and loyalty program, which combines across their sports betting, poker and casino offerings.
- Odds boosts: BetMGM is fully on the "odds boost" train, offering options to bet every single day. Odds boosts are when they take a regular market and offer an increased payout as a limited-time promotion. So for example while you might usually be looking at Patrick Mahomes at -150 to throw for 2+ touchdowns, an odds boost might get you that at +100 instead.