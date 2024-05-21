Bettors throwing money away on Bronny James NBA Draft prop
By Lior Lampert
Bronny James, son of NBA icon and all-time leading scorer LeBron James, has skyrocketed up the ESPN Top 100 rankings ahead of the 2024 draft, and it appears that the public is buying the hype to excessive degrees.
James climbed up from the No. 98-ranked prospect to No. 54 in only a matter of days after his performance at the scouting combine in Chicago and is now somehow the most-bet player to be the No. 1 overall pick of this year's NBA Draft at BetMGM Sportsbook despite being a longshot with +20000 odds, per the company's PR manager John Ewing, a shocking development and charitable donation from bettors.
The implied win probability of a 200-to-1 bet is .5 percent, highlighting how much of a pipe dream it is that James gets selected with the top pick, especially considering he projects to go undrafted in ESPN's most recent mock draft.
"We're not concerned with racking up a liability there," Ewing quoted a senior trader from BetMGM saying in response to the irresponsible gambling decision and financial malpractice many are committing by wagering on James being the first pick in the draft.
Anyone putting their hard-earned money on James going first overall is practically burning money, flushing it down the toilet, throwing it in the garbage, or any other negative depiction you can think of to describe how ill-advised of a decision people are making by doing this.
The only possibility of James going No. 1 overall is if LeBron publicly says he will sign with whatever team takes him atop the draft board for the veteran's minimum, and even that may not be enough.
After averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game with lowly shooting splits of .366/.267/.676 during his lone season of college basketball at USC, James is hoping to have his name called on draft night, let alone being the No. 1 selection.
If this post can serve as a buyer beware sign and stop even one more person from making the same mistake several have already made at BetMGM Sportsbook, it is a win.